They will carry out in the Faculty of Medicine “Altruistic Blood Donation Campaign”

To gather units of this vital liquid tissue to be used in patients who require it in hospitals of the entity, the Faculty of Medicine Saltillo Unit of the Autonomous University of Coahuila (UA de C) will carry out an “Altruistic Blood Donation Campaign” next February 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at its facilities located at Francisco Murguía 210, Zona Centro.

“Every year the Faculty of Medicine is invited to participate in this altruistic activity and we are very interested in the students becoming involved in this type of activity that has an impact on improvements to the community and that allows us to make evident the dedication to service of the students. same students”, Jesús Ángel Padilla Gámez, director of this institution, shared in a telephone interview.

In turn, he explained that those interested in joining this conference promoted by the Student Committee of the Faculty of Medicine and the Coahuila Health Secretariat should preferably be between 18 and 59 years old and not suffer from contagious infectious diseases such as Hepatitis or HIV / AIDS.

It is also requested that they are not under any medication treatment, that they come fasting and that they are willing to undergo medical examinations, which will be carried out during their visit, to determine whether or not they are candidates to donate blood.

“If our donors have had respiratory infections close to a one-week interval, we will try to protect them and not take the sample,” he said.

Finally, the academic explained that a blood sample and donation equivalent to 500 milliliters will be taken per donor. For more information you can call 844 412 8095. (OMAR SOTO / EL HERALDO)