They create the Black Pearl from Pirates of the Caribbean in Minecraft, and it’s amazing

A talented player Minecraft has created a detailed version of the black pearl from Pirates of the Caribbean. This is one of the many impressive constructions that we have been able to see in the game by fans, with constructions of all kinds that refer to movies, anime, real life, and even other video games.

Thanks to Minecraft’s plethora of resources and building options, fans of the hit survival game have had no shortage of easy-to-use tools at their disposal when it comes to realizing their artistic potential. Taking advantage of Minecraft’s Creative Mode, players have had the opportunity to create highly detailed and interactive cityscapes, fantasy regions, mountain ranges, opulent interior spaces, and much more. Scale and scope aren’t a concern for many of these players, as Creative Mode allows them to ignore the laws of physics to build where and how they want. Creative Mode also gives free and unrestricted access to Minecraft’s myriad materials and building blocks, which typically require a great deal of searching to acquire.

Now, a talented gamer was able to recreate the legendary Black Pearl pirate ship captained by Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series. Judging from the screenshots of this build provided by TheRealSpacePieDebt, it looks like this massive ship has been built to scale, with black masts and wooden spars reaching to the sky.

Some screenshots show illuminated windows in the ship’s hull, suggesting there could be an equally detailed interior in this creation. Unfortunately, there are no images to indicate if this is the case.

Once again, the Minecraft community has been impressed and amazed by this admirable construction. The comments on TheRealSpacePieDebt’s post are just praise, further showing the support and passion of this fan base. Minecraft enthusiasts and fans of digital art will have to keep an eye out for more themed works from this talented creator.