They capture Ben Affleck bored while JLo was the most turned on at the Super Bowl halftime

The Super Bowl 2022 In addition to providing an exciting game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, he also left several postcards from celebrities who attended the game, including Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck who were caught in the moments when the expected Super Sunday halftime show was presented.

Among the group of celebrities who were at SoFi Stadium, the presence of Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon, Jay-Z, Luis Fonsi, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James stood out, in addition to the couple who starred in one of the most curious in the sports fair.

Did Ben Affleck not enjoy the halftime show?

The protagonist of Zack Snyder’s Batman was caught just when Dr. Dree, Snoop Dog, Eminem and company took the stage of the most expensive stadium in the world to be immortalized in the long-awaited halftime shows.

However, the image drew attention to the contrast that the couple unintentionally offered when Jennifer Lopez was happy Y turned on when dancing with energy to the syncope of the music, that even an African-American woman accompanied her with the dance that they both enjoyed.

Both celebrities were captured in the striking moment. Photo: Screenshot

While “Bruce Wayne” stood elegant dress with pants and dark shirt while holding a can of drink and keeping the hand of his left arm stuck in his pants pocket, an image that raised speculation about his Aflleck was bored.

However, the reaction in the networks was not negative towards the famous actor of Pearl Harbor. Some commented: “And Ben relax, letting JLo be herself”, “Ben happy with her beer”, “I brought Ben’s attitude”. “People who like to dance don’t need much to move. Alone they do it. Jlo is like that. His body moves on its own.”

Ben Affleck was he really bored or is that just the way he is? The conversation seems to be gaining strength on social networks and it remains to be seen what the final verdict is.

KEEP READING:

Why did Eminem kneel at halftime? The great controversy of Super Bowl I VIDEO

David Faitelson throws himself against Super Bowl LVI halftime: “one of the least attractive”

RMG