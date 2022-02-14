They ask that the Tomillar Internal Medicine Unit be considered a Palliative Care Unit

















The deputy of United We Can for Andalusia Ismael Sánchez, collecting the proposal of the staff of the Sevillian hospital of El Tomillar for the Internal Medicine Unit to be considered a Palliative Care Unit, has announced that this will be transferred to the Ministry of Health, to through a parliamentary initiative of impulse, since it considers that it is “a claim for social justice that will come to meet an existing need, both for users and for the workforce, which is immersed in mobilizations and protests by the labor and material conditions of the hospital centre».

Professionals have been denouncing for years the precarious situation they are going through and in which they have to carry out their work, Sánchez Castillo recalled, and they point out that in this area they treat multi-pathological, highly dependent and very fragile patients on a daily basis who generate a large workload and that need attention that is impossible to provide with the pressing lack of existing human resources.

“For this reason, – the deputy points out – and being aware of the situation they are suffering, we understand that moving from the Internal Medicine Unit to the Palliative Care Unit could be a solution so that the workforce is resized and it can be attended in better conditions to the patients, lowering the ratio of professional/patient».

After a meeting with the Municipal Group of United We Can for Two Sisters, where they analyzed the current situation and the demands of the workers and users, Sánchez Castillo stressed that “the Andalusian Government is obliged to provide quality assistance, and although he is showing us that his roadmap is to put an end to public health, for the benefit of large private companies, he cannot turn a deaf ear to this claim by the El Tomillar Hospital staff».

“We will be supporting the claims and mobilizations that are being raised, and from United We Can, in addition to showing all our solidarity, we are going to raise the situation with the Andalusian Parliament to request this change and a solution to the pressing lack of human resources.”