These were the celebrities who did not miss the Super Bowl 2022

This weekend, Los Angeles was filled with stars for the Super Bowl 2022. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals squared off for this year’s championship at the city’s SoFi Stadium.

As expected, many celebrities gathered at the most popular sporting event of the year. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg They were the artists in charge of the Half Time in this edition. We share some photographs of the celebrities who were present.

Eiza Gonzalez

The Mexican actress is a fan of this sport and a faithful follower of the Los Angeles Rams. Eiza was accompanied by several friends, including the Portuguese super model Sara Sampaio.

Ellen Degeneres

The American driver attended the stadium with her wife Portia de Rossi, and shared an image on her Twitter account.

Luis Fonsi

The Puerto Rican on more than one occasion has declared himself a great fan of American football, and of course he could not miss the event this year.

Lebron James

The Lakers basketball player could not miss this important event and was caught minutes before it started.

Cardi-B

Cardi B demonstrates once again how her romance with Offset is going from strength to strength. This time the couple was seen very happy in the Super Bowl.