These are the relationships of actors who were born on the set of a movie

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart starred in all five films in the Twilight Saga, all of which were box office hits around the world. Personally, at that time the actress began a relationship with her protagonist, Robert Pattinson. The couple met during the filming of Twilight.

Rumors about their relationship began in 2008. Stewart and Pattinson formed one of the most desired and acclaimed couples in Hollywood during the promotion of the famous vampire movie saga whose end on the screens also meant the decline of the sentimental relationship between their two protagonists.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In 2004 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love while starring in ‘Mr. & Mrs Smith’. At the time of filming, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston and Jolie had filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton. In a 2006 interview, Jolie confirmed that they began to develop feelings for each other.

After months of rumors, Pitt and Jolie admitted their love, so Pitt and Aniston released a statement about their separation. They then married in an intimate ceremony in 2014. But their union only lasted a couple of years. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences and after the fight on the plane between Brad and Maddox.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield starred in one of Hollywood’s most beloved romances. The couple met during the filming of the movie ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, a year before its release in 2012. It was during the red carpet of the 2012 Nickelodeon Choice Awards that they made their first public appearance on a red carpet. .

Tenderness, complicity, fun and kindness were some of the characteristics that marked their relationship and then went their separate ways in 2015, when Garfield’s stage as Spider-Man came to an end. However, the two have remained friends.