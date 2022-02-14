These are the best commercials of the Super Bowl 2022

Some outstanding advertisements were carried out by great Hollywood stars such as Zendaya or Scarlett Johansson.

During the season of superbowl A commercial war begins between the most prominent brands in the industry. This 2022 has not been the exception and some prominent advertisements starring by great Hollywood stars like Zendaya or Scarlett Johansson.

Here we leave some of the commercials of the Super Bowl Highlights. All always hanging around demanding attention apropos of the end of the NFL which this year will be played in the city of Los Angeles between the Rams and the Bengals with a luxurious half-time show that includes Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.

Joe Montana – Frito Lay:

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost – Alexa:

Zendaya and André 3000 – Squarespace:

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger – BMW:

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen – Lay’s:

Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth – Flamin’ Hot:

Ewan McGregor – Expedia:

Pete Davidson and Jerod Mayo-Hellmann:

Anna Kendrick – Rocket Mortgage:

Steve Buscemi and Serena Williams – Michelob Ultra:

Hannah Waddingham – Rakuten:

Lindsay Lohan – Planet Fitness:

Pringles: