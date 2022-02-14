These are the 20 best romantic comedies to fall in love with, on Netflix!

It’s Valentine’s Day and what better excuse to recommend ideal romantic comedy series for a marathon. How about a one night stand? A full-blown engagement that spans 30 episodes? And more importantly, do you want to laugh all the time while watching any type of relationship you choose? We offer you a selection of the 20 best romantic comedies that can be seen on Netflix. (If you’re just looking for romance and not so much comedy, we’ve also got you there with a guide to the top 10 romances on the streaming service.) We’ve combed through Netflix’s catalog of movies and TV series, to find the titles that are sure to give you the perfect balance of laughs and butterflies. There are successful series like “Emily in Paris” and “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”. But there are also plenty of offbeat options, like “Easy,” “The Incredible Jessica James,” and “The Duff.” Cozy up on your couch or bed, have your chocolates, a glass of wine, and a warm blanket ready. And to choose from the 20 best romantic comedies on Netflix. 20. Falling Inn Love (2019)

Imagine a home improvement program. Take that renovation show and turn it into a scripted “Bachelor” spinoff. Now, take that scripted “Bachelor” spin-off home improvement show and set it in New Zealand. Lastly, add some puns and you have Falling Inn Love. Starring Christina Milian and Adam Demos, this deliciously wacky turnaround romance is the perfect movie for an afternoon on the couch. Marvel at the pretty sets, sigh at the linen shirts, stare at the goat named Gilbert. 19.Holidate (2020)

Directed by John Whitesell (Deck the Halls), “Holidate” is about a “fake relationship.” Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this story about two friends who agree to be each other’s holidays, especially dedicated to the times when the pressure of a real romantic partner is the last thing they need. Of course, with all the fun of events like Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and St. Patrick’s Day, it doesn’t take long before these non-lovers start giving each other flirtatious glances. 18. When We First Met (2018)

In “When We First Met” Adam DeVine and Alexandra Daddario play a couple who have failed to seize the moment, with supporting performances by Robbie Amell and Shelley Hennig. This movie’s saccharine tone and over-the-top premise shouldn’t work, and yet they do. Is it… destiny? 17. Love Seasons 1-3

As for the series, Love is a bit crazy. Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust star as Mickey Dobbs and Gus Cruikshank, two Angelenos who meet by chance at a gas station and fall madly in love with something. Throughout the three seasons of the series, which are all too short, viewers witness the ups and downs of the search for love. See it for the promise of “happily ever after”, stay for everything that really isn’t that. 16. Been So Long (2018)

Adapted from the musical of the same name, “Been So Long” offers a dreamy look at a chance encounter between two people who desperately need an escape from reality. Featuring electric interactions between stars Michaela Coel and Arinzé Kene, this pop romance will grab you from the moment the first words are sung – and won’t let you go until the last verse. 15. The Lovebirds (2020)

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani play a charming couple caught up in a very sticky situation in the spectacularly funny “The Lovebirds.” When our titular lovebirds are framed for a homicide, date night turns into a race against the clock to solve the crime they didn’t commit. It’s the perfect popcorn movie with enough heart to get you involved with its leads. 14. The Half of It (2020)

“The Half of It,” from director Alice Wu, revolves around straight-A student Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) and her journey toward self-acceptance. She does wonders with the streaming service’s catalog of rom-coms, not because she’s especially new to her ideas, but because Wu executes them in her own style. A charming blend of unique theme and clichéd storytelling, “The Half of It” explores the perspectives of unusual characters in the genre – specifically, Ellie, who is a queer Chinese-American teenager – with some fairly predictable narrative twists. You haven’t seen this story with these characters anywhere else before, but it will feel like she did. That’s a win for the genre in its own right. 13.Easy Seasons 1-3

Joe Swanberg’s “Easy” covers a lot of emotional ground, but the more romantic episodes stand out the most. An intimate anthology examining relationships in Chicago, this series weaves together so many genuine displays of feeling that it can be hard to keep your heart in check. Not all the characters fall in love, but they do fall in love with all of them. Start at any point in any of the three seasons and see where it takes you. 12. The Incredible Jessica James (2017)

Get a master class on self-confidence and healthy communication from “The Incredible Jessica James.” Jessica Williams stars in the film opposite Chris O’Dowd, with LaKeith Stanfield supporting. This charming story of a woman who will stop at nothing to be loved as she deserves explores much of what makes romance the business that it is. But this romantic comedy has just the right amount of optimism to keep you engaged until its jaw-dropping finale. 11. About Time (2013)

Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson star in this romantic comedy about a woman in love with a time traveler. We know, we know: It sounds super silly and possibly not very good. But writer-director Richard Curtis pulls off this wacky premise with such elegance and grace that you’ll have to accept his dreamlike reality in the blink of an eye. That said, you’ve been warned: Bring tissues. This film is hard on the tear ducts.

10. Alex Strangelove (2018)

To find true love, you first have to find yourself. With heartrending performances by Daniel Doheny, Antonio Marziale and Madeline Weinstein, Alex Strangelove is a coming-of-age story designed to make your palms sweat. A heartwarming look at coming out, this world is full of good people doing good things that will make any viewer need a handle. 9. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Wong and Randall Park make a delightful pairing, with love triangles, awkward childhood flashbacks, Keanu Reeves in the role he was born to play, and authentic portrayals of the Asian-American experience. 8. Emily in Paris Seasons 1-2

Created by Darren Starr (“Sex and the City,” “Younger”), “Emily in Paris” is a Parisian fantasy that will draw you in. Lily Collins stars as a young Chicago marketer who lands an unexpected promotion that takes her to France. She there she sells perfumes, eats fine cheeses and, of course, falls in love with a handsome chef, played by Lucas Bravo. This series is not 100% romantic comedy, but it is at least 75% romantic comedy. 7. Sex Education Seasons 1-3

There are many things we like about this perfectly played teen dramedy. But in light of the events of seasons 2 and 3, nothing seems more compelling than the relationship between Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey), except perhaps Eric’s (Ncuti Gatwa) continued love antics. At the heart of every great story is a great romance, and “Sex Education” has more than its share. 6. Never Have I Ever Seasons 1-2

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, this smart and sweet coming-of-age story was among the Netflix hits of 2020. Lead lady Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will steal your heart as Devi, a sophomore in high school reeling from the loss of her father the year before, but with big plans for a future as vibrant and fearless as she is. . Culturally relevant and authentic, “Never I Have Ever” serves not only as a critical stepping stone for performance, but also as a dreamy teen rom-com you’ll love. 5. Bridgerton Season 1

In this period dramedy, Regency-era Londoners seek love under the critical gaze of the Queen and a host of courtiers, while dodging scandal at every turn. It’s a cross between “Gossip Girl” and “Downton Abbey,” with a “How to Get Away with Murder” twist that’s undeniably Shonda Rhimes. You’re going to love it, so much so that you should plan a marathon of this series right away. 4. Crazy Ex Girlfriend Seasons 1-4

Monuments should be erected in honor of this television masterpiece, but for now it will have to be a place on this list. Spanning four spectacular seasons of musical madness, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is both a catchy romantic comedy and a fearless portrait of self-love. Whether you’re single, in a relationship or moving to West Covina, Josh, Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) and her gang of adorable friends will welcome you to jazz with open hands. 3. Set It Up (2018)

An engaging mash-up of “The Devil Wears Prada” and Jim and Pam’s romance in “The Office,” “Set It Up” makes love at work almost seem like a good idea. Almost. Starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as two overworked assistants trying to make their bosses fall in love with each other, this light-hearted comedy delivers laughs and butterflies in equal measure. Also, Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu make out and it’s very, very attractive. No problem. 2. The Duffs (2015)

Based on the novel by Kody Keplinger, “The Duff” is one of those movies that you think will not take into account the problems of teenagers. However, director Ari Sandel and screenwriter Josh A. Cagan pull off something so enchanting that you’ll forget your doubts. Bianca (Mae Whitman) is a high school senior struggling to realize that she can be the “designated fat ugly friend” of her friend group. Wesley (Robbie Amell) is Bianca’s old childhood friend, current captain of the soccer team, and boyfriend of mean girl Madison (Bella Thorne). When Bianca enlists Wesley’s help in a photo contest, their friendship is rekindled. They learn some important lessons, and… well, you can guess the rest. 1. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)