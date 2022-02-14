There is already a date for the collaboration of Uncharted with Fortnite New skins!

Epic Games and Naughty Dog will have an epic crossover to promote the new film based on the franchise starring Nathan Drake.

As anticipated earlier this month, Uncharted is coming to Fortnite in the form of skins and cosmetics for the battle royale that come directly from the flagship PlayStation franchise, in a collaboration that we will have this week in the Epic Games game.

It will be Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer who join the battle royale with two variations of their in-game sksin. On the one hand, we will meet the classic Nathan Drake that we met in the PlayStation games, while we will also have a variant in which it has the face and physical co-texture of Tom Hollandwho will star in the new film that will be released this Thursday worldwide.

For its part, Chloe will feature the Lost Legacy skin, the game that stars, and Sophia Ali, who will play her in the aforementioned film, Uncharted: Off the Map. We’ll also have multiple Uncharted-themed cosmetics available, ranging from pickaxes to sliders to emotes.

When does the Uncharted event start in Fortnite?

The Uncharted x Fortnite collaboration event will be available starting this Thursday, February 17, 2022, and will feature all of these cosmetics in the in-game store, as well as Uncharted-themed quests within Fortnite.