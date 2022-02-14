The Zendaya of Madame Tussauds puts fans on a war footing

The Madame Tussauds London it is one of the tourist attractions of the city and one of the most famous museums in the world. Although it opened its doors in 1835, it continues to update its funds every year. one of his The last figures to join the center have been the actress Zendaya25, the girl of the moment, ‘millennial’ beauty idol and protagonist of fashion series and movies, such as ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’, where, as in real life, she plays the protagonist’s girlfriend, Tom Holland.

Given its successes and its fame, the Baker Street museum has inaugurated -last Friday- a figure with the measurements and references that were taken during a session in 2015. Despite those notes, many fans have raised their hands to their heads seeing the result, because they believe that it does not look like the honoree but another ‘celebrity’; specifically, her followers see more traits of Kylie Jennerof the Kardashian clan.

“Looks like a stewardess”

They do not agree with his gesture or with his ‘look‘, a most garish fuchsia suit jacket. “Looks like a stewardess”, writes an outraged fan. “Zendaya is very pretty and it’s a shame her wax figure Looks like you’ve had a long day at the office and you don’t like the service you received when you went to pick up your takeout, and now you want to talk to the manager,” says another.

“Looks like the wax version of Zendaya wants to talk to the manager,” jokes another. Another person has also opined that the figure looks like a mix of Kylie Jenner and rapper Nicki Minaj.

Nothing to do with the presentation made by the museum: “Known for her roles and Hollywood blockbusters, including ‘Spiderman’, ‘Euphoria’ or ‘Dune’, the American actress and singer is also considered a role model and fashion icon thanks to her striking appearance, and her Madame Tussauds London figure is no different.”

A spokesman for the museum, which also exhibits the figures of Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, by the way, also Kylie Jenner’s, which was presented in 2017, among other celebrities, has responded to criticism as follows: “We understand how incredibly passionate fans can be, but they have to watch it closely.” In a note she also explained the timing of her unveiling: “With rumors circulating that Zendaya will soon become a Londoner, the time to pay tribute to her at Madame Tussauds London couldn’t be more opportune.”

Related news

A home in London with Holland

And it is that the North American Zendaya goes out with the co-star of ‘Spiderman’, Tom Holland. And as recently published, the couple would be thinking of going further in their relationship, since they have bought a three million house in London. His potential new six-bedroom home is in Richmond, where other celebrities live. As the tabloid ‘The Mirror’ has published, the couple plans to renovate the residence, to include a cinema room and a gym.