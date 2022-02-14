During Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, a fan entered the field at Sofi Stadium and the NFL censored the footage.

Colorín colorado the history of Super Bowl 2022 It’s over. Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals jumped onto the grid at Sofi Stadium with the weight of the statistics that said it would be the worst Super Bowl in history, but it was so good that even a fan entered the field of play.

What has become a tradition in the Super Bowl could not be missing in the LVI edition and before the third quarter began the official transmission of the game began to show the benches of Rams and Bengals. What happened? The millions of viewers watching the 2022 Super Bowl wondered.

A fan of NFL gave some good dollars to those who bet that a fan would enter the court during the 2022 Super Bowl. The fan started the race from the middle of the grid and, with a certain advantage over the security personnel, it seemed like an impossible mission to be able to knock him down.

The video of the fan who entered the court at the 2022 Super Bowl

A break here and another there, the fan who entered the field of the 2022 Super Bowl he couldn’t be knocked down and even a Los Angeles Rams player tried to go after him. How did the story end? With an epic video!