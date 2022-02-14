The USA is “disappointed” by the refusal of the TAS to separate the Russian Valíeva from the JJ.OO.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport decided to allow the Russian skater to continue competing due to her minority, which gives her ‘protected person’ status, and the late notification of the results of her December test.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC, for its acronym in English) has regretted the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) not to separate the Russian figure skater Kamila Valíeva from the Olympic Games in Beijing, after it was announced who tested positive for trimetazidine in a doping test on December 25, 2021.

“We are disappointed in the message that this decision is sending,” USOPC President Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. release. “Athletes have a right to know that they compete on equal terms. Unfortunately, this right has been denied today,” Hirshland said, adding that “this seems to be just another chapter in the systematic and widespread disregard for clean sport by Russia”.

Finally, Hirshland stressed that Valíeva’s case “is not yet closed” and urged all members of the Olympic movement to “continue fighting for clean sport on behalf of athletes around the world.”

The CAS dismissed the demands of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU) and decided to allow Valíeva to participate in the next competitions in the individual category. of the JJ.OO.

The court argued that due to the age of the Russian figure skater, 15 yearsis considered a ‘protected person’, a legal term that applies to athletes under 16 years of age and provides for lighter punishments in the case of certain infractions, and maintained that removing her from competitions “would cause her irreparable damage under these circumstances”.

Thus, the CAS noted that the existing anti-doping rules “they say nothing about the provisional suspension of protected persons, while these norms have specific provisions for different standards of evidence and for lesser sanctions in the case of protected persons”. In addition, he pointed out that the “serious notification problems“Lateness of the results of Valíeva’s anti-doping test carried out in December” undermined the ability of the athlete to establish certain legal requirements for her benefit, while said late notification it wasn’t his fault“.

The CAS has not considered Valíeva’s case regarding her participation in the figure skating team category at the Olympic Games, which will be reviewed in another procedure.