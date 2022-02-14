The three players who will not have minutes again after the Cruzazuleada

Several players could be relegated to the bench after low level

February 13, 2022 11:55 a.m.

Blue Cross He lived a night of terror again after Necaxa managed to overcome them in the last games and lost for the first time in the competition. La Maquina was overtaken by Rayos who took advantage of the multiple changes of the Celestials to get the victory at the last minute.

And it is that throughout the week the fans of Cruz Azul pressured the Peruvian coach, John Reynoso, so that in the match against Necaxa he put in his new reinforcements that were missing from debuting, such as: Iván Morales, Ángel Romero and Christian Tabo. The problem was that all the players were offensive in nature, so the midfield was left alone.

In addition, several of the team’s players gave a bad game, which caused the anger of the sky-blue fans who asked that Reynoso not use them again because they had shown a level well below the rest of their teammates.

And it is that during the two goals of the Necaxa There were several errors that ended with the Rayos flipping, so Juan Reynoso would have made the decision not to use several of his players again to put together a better starting eleven.

Which players would stop having minutes after the game against Necaxa?

They are about Rafael Baca, Bryan Ángulo and reinforcement Luis Abramwho had a bad match and some of them collaborated in Necaxa’s goals like the Peruvian defender who just arrived this season because he lost his mark on several occasions.

