The Super Bowl triumph that was born in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

In August 2021, Sean McVay and Matthew Staford met at a resort, talked and later the trade with the Detroit Lions for the quarterback took place.

Cabo San Lucas was the city that saw the formation of the duo Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. Both the head coach of Los Angeles Rams and the now quarterback of the Super Bowl LVI champion team forged a success story and a lot of work there.

“Nobody believed that story, but here we are a year later with Stafford winning the Super Bowl. and it was all organic,” McVay told NFL Network after the game.

Sean McVay Getty

And it is that in August 2021, both Stafford like McVay vacationed in Mexico. Interestingly, they were at the same resort and Andrew Whitworth, Rams offensive lineman and friend of the quarterback, arranged an informal meeting.

Between drinks, Sol and a talk where McVay and Stafford recalled plays from memory, the Rams’ exchange with the Detroit Lions was consecrated by the veteran and some draft picks.

“We talked at the time about seeing what happened, but if you see the whole picture, this is amazing and I’m really happy for these guys. When you see the way they compete, you see the resiliency, no one knows how competitive this guy is, he’s always looking for a way forward,” added McVay.

And it is that after a year of ups and downs that ends with a Super Bowl ring, the only thing the head coach of the Rams asked for was a “beer”and after being questioned about his continuity, he said that he is happy in the team and continued with the joke of drinking a lot on Sunday night.

“I’ll have a beer (laughs). I am very happy with this team, happy with this bond that we have and we will celebrate tonight. I will not remember anything from tonight (laughs) ”, joked the head coach of the Los Angeles team.

And it is that now, McVay is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl. At just 36 years old he achieved the record and he said that it was thanks to the fact that he is surrounded by great colleagues who help him on a day-to-day basis.

“It means that I am surrounded by a lot of good people, great players, great coaches. Sure we will lose many good coaches this year, but it is a problem with positive and I am happy with this group”, concluded McVay.