The Super Bowl Play Everyone’s Talking About: It Seemed Impossible!

This morning the dispute superbowl, one of the great sporting events of the year. The final is played in The Angels with the rams as host team and Bengals in search of the machada.

Precisely a player of those of Cincinnati He has starred in one of the plays of the match. She has been Ja’Marr Chase who has made one of the most spectacular receptions in the history of the superbowl: with one hand, falling and with the defender harassing him from behind, receiving a pass of almost 60 yards from Burrow.

The receiver is just a few yards away from getting the ‘touch down‘, but without a doubt it has been one of the plays that will be remembered from the 56th edition of the superbowl.