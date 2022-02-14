The Super Bowl of cryptocurrencies, the most expensive tickets and Eminem’s knee

Los Angeles Rams players celebrate their victory in the Super Bowl final.



The Super Bowl once again brought together half the world in front of television to experience a show of million-dollar commercials starring celebrities, a break with rap as the absolute protagonist, and a fast-paced game that gave victory to the host team, the Los Angeles Rams, against the Los Angeles Rams. Cincinnati Bengals.

The sporting event of the year once again brought together Americans around hot dogs, hamburgers and nachos with cheese in a show where, beyond sport, the highlights are the millionaire figures that it brings to one another.

For the first time in 30 years, the city of Los Angeles hosted the final of the National Football League (NFL) with profits of about 477 million dollars (421.6 million euros)according to calculations by the city authorities.

All eyes were on the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, where wealthy spectators paid up to $100,000 for a seat in the VIP area, the most expensive tickets in the history of the competition, according to what was seen in the video. Ticketmaster website.

In the stands, a long list of celebrities was seen, such as the couple formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, rappers Jay Z, Kanye West and Drake, actors Charlize Theron and Matt Damon, and the recently retired hero of the New England Patriots with seven finishes, Tom Brady.

Super Bowl nights are always record-breaking and this one was marked by a return to relative normality after the last wave of the micron variant that shook the celebration. In fact, according to data published by the NFL itself at the national level, Some 16.4 billion dollars were generated throughout the country during the three and a half hours that the event lasted.

The show was followed by nearly 100 million viewers around the world. In a broadcast that is interrupted every few minutes to make way for commercials of up to seven million dollars for 30 seconds.

This year, singers Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus were seen on the screens promoting T-Mobile phones, Arnold Schwarzenegger with Salma Hayek in a BMW, and the marriage of Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost collaborating with Amazon.

The year of the ‘crypto ads’

New to the coveted Super Bowl ad slots was the emergence of large cryptocurrency exchanges like FTX, eToro, Crypto.com and Coinbase. All of them reserved a space in prime time. The giant Coinbase spent $14 million to make a QR code bounce around the screen for 30 seconds, causing its website to crash. FTX hired comedian Larry David and Crypto.com hired basketball legend Lebron James.

Investors already prepared this week for the advertising campaign. The price of bitcoin rose from $10,000 to $44,000 in what experts interpreted as a forecast of things to come.

Eminem’s knee

In the middle of a suspenseful game, the popular halftime show came along with the absolute prominence of rap and hip hop for the first time in the history of the competition. With musician and producer Dr. Dre as master of ceremonies, he ushered in performances by Snoop Dog, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

The music stars that marked the 90s and early 2000s unfolded a repertoire of mythical themes on a stage that simulated a modernist mansion in a clear celebration of the city of Los Angeles.

The controversy came when rapper Eminem dropped his knee to the ground a gesture made to protest racial injustice and that the NFL organization had warned him not to do. But the rapper from Missouri is not easy to bend and his complaint was the most talked about of the night on social networks.

This form of protest was started in 2016 by player Colin Kaepernick, following several episodes of police violence, and has since come under scrutiny from major sports organizations. He himself praised the gesture through Twitter.

Eminem, the only white of the cast of artists, this time starred in one more of the controversies that usually arise at halftime of the Super Bowl such as Janet Jackson’s bare chest in 2004 or the peseta that the singer MIA dedicated to the full live camera in 2012. Half a minute from the end, the local team scored a touchdown that gave them their second victory in the history of the championship against the disappointment of Cincinnati.