The Super Bowl leaves another night of trailers and previews: from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ to ‘Doctor Strange’ | TV

That the Super Bowl is much more than a sports event is something that has been confirmed for a few years. In the last decade, an average of around 100 million viewers each year follow the final of the national-football League (NFL), which this year, in its 56th edition, crowned the Los Angeles Rams. The NBC network, in charge of broadcasting this time, has awarded the more than 50 ads this year for a price of between six and seven million dollars for 30 seconds (between 5.3 and 6.1 million euros). ). The showcase has not lacked neither the big brands —from cars to food— nor the trailers of the season’s big bets, among which stands out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

That of the Amazon Prime Video series has been one of the most anticipated advances. Little has been seen so far power rings, production original from Amazon Studios, which will premiere on its platform on September 2 of this year. Of this adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s work, only some promotional posters had been shown, which presented different characters and races that will be seen in the series. Some of them have sparked controversy in networks, highlighting that of Sophia Nomvete giving life to a princess black dwarf or that of the Puerto Rican actor Ismael Cruz Córdova, who will play the Silvan elf Arondir. From the production company, which four days ago released some tracks for the US edition of Vanity Fair, consider that “it felt natural for Tolkien’s world to reflect today’s world. Tolkien is for everyone.”

From left to right, the actors Ismael Cruz Córdova, Sophia Nomvete and Morfydd Clark. Prime Video

Seven months after its premiere, it has become the most expensive season on television, with a budget of 460 million dollars —390 million euros—. In addition, it will once again feature the music of Howard Shore, who has left some of the most memorable scores in the saga. In the timeline, the series is located long before the adventures narrated by Peter Jackson’s original trilogy and that of The Hobbit. On this occasion, the viewer will learn the story of 22 characters, “both known and new”, reveals Amazon, in the early stages of the rise of the dark lord: “An era in which great powers were forged, in which kingdoms reached the glory and fall to ruin, in which unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest threads, and the greatest villain of all Tolkien’s imagination threatened to cast the world in darkness.”

Marvel not for machinery

Another of the regular subscribers to the Super Bowl is the saga of Jurassic Park. The new trilogy of jurassicworld, starring Chris Pratt, has always been seen at the event and, three days after launching the trailer for his latest film, they were back on the stadium screens. Disney does the same with its Marvel superheroes. The house of ideas does not stop the machinery and continues to generate new productions, both for its Disney + platform and for movie theaters.

Trailer for the movie ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’.

After Hawk Eye, Marvel already has relief for the small screen. It issued a spot —published a few weeks ago— of Moon Knight, superhero who has fallen on the shoulders of Oscar Isaac. He will play Marc Spector, a former CIA agent saved by the moon god Khonshu. The series premieres on March 30. Who has released trailer has been the doctor Stephen Strange. after having it in Spider-Man: No Way Homethe sorcerer was seen for a little over two minutes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In it, the presence of Wanda stands out, who will continue on her way after what happened in Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Doctor Strange movie trailer.

Moon Knight movie trailer.

