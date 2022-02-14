The Super Bowl comes to the metaverse. Know the proposal of the NFL in Roblox

The Super Bowl is coming up and the NFL doesn’t want to miss out on a place in the metaverse. This time the Roblox digital universe will be filled with American football.

In a press release, the National Football League announced their partnership with Roblox to create the metaverse called “NFL Tycoon.” In this new virtual universe, American football fans will be able to enjoy various activities such as food, collect cards with the players, put together the “billboard” challenges and be part of the business managing an American football team.

These events will be produced throughout the year that will coincide with some of the NFL seasons. The first is titled “Destruction House”, an event inspired by the Super Bowl LVI commercial where fans can compete against each other to destroy a house and thus unlock some limited edition virtual items inspired by this edition of the Super Bowl.

Stonks for Roblox?

The revelation of the Super Bowl in the metaverse comes as a glove for Roblox, since after the announcement its shares rose by 9.4%. Although not all that glitters is gold, as this rise comes from a 32% stock crash so far this year and 50% less than its all-time high of $141.60 reached in November 2021.

“We see Roblox as an extension of the NFL’s real-life engagement platforms for emerging social connectivity where fans can learn the game and the business side of NFL football.” Joe Ruggiero, NFL Vice President of Consumer Products

Source: Markets Insider

With this, the NFL joins the NBA and expands its horizons to bring the experience of going to a Super Bowl to the metaverse. So more people can enjoy this event that year after year has more followers.

