The series of ‘Interview with the vampire’ for AMC + is seen with a bloody aspect

interview with the vampire is one of the most prominent feature films of the bloodsuckers genre. In 1994, Neil Jordanwith Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and even Antonio Banderas He signed a story that explored, from the present, what the problematic life of a vampire had been like until it ran into our reality, where cities invade to the last corner of the Earth. AMC, to finish off the Super Bowl party, has released a short clip in which we can see a few seconds of this fiction, which will have a Lestat in a bloody state that is really scary.

blood, lots of blood

First look at INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE, Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles series produced by AMC in its Superbowl-released novelty trailer. pic.twitter.com/iqeGYOYhUr Horror Losers (@horrorlosers) February 14, 2022

Sam Reid (Lestat), Jacob Anderson (Louis) and Bailey Bass (Claudia) will join the main cast in this expansion of the novel by Anne Rice, which was originally published in 1976 and later reached a much wider audience thanks to the film adaptation that we have told you it received. The series will follow the same scheme as the film, and the novel, telling the story of three leading vampires.

As you can see in those brief seconds that are shown to us, clearly the series seems to be much bloodier than the movie was at the time, despite the fact that it was not bad for hemoglobin either, always taking into account that it is a vampire project, and that always helps.