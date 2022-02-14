The romance between an “allyophile” and a fascist in the correspondence between Victoria Ocampo and Pierre Drieu la Rochelle

One afternoon in February 1929, in the parlor of the Parisian residence of the Spanish Duchess Isabel Dato y Barrenechea, the writer and patron Victoria Ocampo (VO), 39, meets the French writer and journalist Pierre Drieu la Rochelle, three years younger than her. From then on, a passionate relationship – and for the most part by correspondence – would last between the two intellectuals until shortly before the writer’s suicide, which took place in March 1945 (it was his third attempt after the liberation of Paris ). “I liked to talk with you: I would have wanted to look at things and people with you – Drieu writes to VO on April 24, 1929 -. I liked to offer you the bitter strength of my spirit. I liked receiving your attention, which I often perceived through your distraction as a beautiful beast in the grass.” The publication in the Sur seal of Loving you was not a mistake (Correspondence, 1929-1944)annotated edition by the French literary critic and Germanist Julien Hervier and translated into Spanish with comments and notes by Juan Javier Negri, brings readers closer to the romance between the director of South and the author of Diary of a deceived man, better known for his defense of the Nazi invasion than for his work. “When I say, for example, that I am a fascist, that is true within a plan (the plan to save the France that I love) but it is false within a plan of religious philosophy where nations and parties count only as signs ”, the writer confides to VO in 1940.

Cover of “Loving you was not a mistake”, which at the time of its release in France won the Sevigné Prize

In France, the volume was released in 2010 and that same year it won the prestigious Sevigné Prize, which owes its name to the French epistologist Madame de Sevigné; the editions of the correspondence between Paul Valéry and André Gide, Richard Wagner and Franz Liszt, and Romain Rolland and Stefan Zweig, among others, received the same award in different years. The letters between VO and Drieu testify -to use a term from the Ocampian lexicon- about the turbulent years of the first post-war period and the Second World War and, at the same time, about the meeting between two personalities who set fire to the intellectual sphere in their respective countries. Hevrier was based on the double collection of letters exchanged between the two, which are preserved in the archives of the Harvard Houghton Library and the South Foundation Treasury. Readers will notice that there are 86 Drieu cards to 16 VO; This asymmetry is explained by the fact that many letters from the Ocampos’ “older sister” were lost in a fire.

“It is the translation of Lettres d’un amor defunt, which collects the correspondence between VO and Pierre Drieu la Rochelle, prologued and annotated by Hervier -says the writer and editor Juan Javier Negri, who chairs the Fundación Sur-, to LA NACION. To the French edition I added new notes for the Argentine public, perhaps oblivious to characters from the letters and French politics of the time; a second prologue and materials not included in the French edition, such as the correspondence between VO and Caillois on Drieu; the obituary of this written by VO and published in the magazine South in 1945; a letter from Louis Jouvet to VO; ‘Secret Story’, by Drieu, translated by Julio Cortázar; a VO testimony about his friend and ‘Letter to strangers’, a French text published in the first issue of South”. The book takes its title from the Italian edition and the phrase comes from one of VO’s letters to his friend and lover. “I know that loving you has not been a mistake,” she writes to him in 1939. If I thought I was wrong, I would be too lenient with you. I can’t be.” VO and Drieu met only a dozen times: once a year in Paris between 1929 and 1939 and again in Buenos Aires in 1931. The Argentine writer was only able to return to Europe after World War II, in 1946.

Loving you was not a mistake narrates in detail the beginning, the development and the end of the thorny relationship between an “allyophile” and a collaborator. “His collaborationism was never, like that of others, opportunism or cowardice”, sentence VO in “The case of Drieu la Rochelle” that was published in South in October 1949 (her friend Roger Caillois did not think the same as her). The letters also describe the cultural environment of France between the wars, in which names such as André Malraux, Jean Paulhan, Jacques Lacan and Colette (who sheltered Drieu in her home, when the “hunt for collaborationists” broke out afterward) appear. of the liberation of Paris). And the curious praise of Drieu to VO is explained, whom in several letters he calls “the most beautiful cow in the pampas”: “Do you remember certain nights and certain days? We have fought so bravely, Victoria. You are the most beautiful cow in the pampas, Homero would say. Negri also points out that the epistolary evidences the way in which, in his AutobiographyVO tries to hide the miseries of Drieu (even literally, with sending funds). The Frenchman, for his part, explains “the writing process of some of his novels and describes his journey through the dusty interior of Argentina in the 1930s and the cruelty after the liberation of Paris; Drieu’s last days are exciting,” he adds.

“The relationship with Drieu means, for VO, a detoxification of the toxic link with Herman von Keyserling, marked by a series of grotesque mistakes – the writer and researcher María Rosa Lojo tells LA NACION -. Drieu, on the other hand, is a character who causes her an immediate physical attraction, something very important to her, which she was not a prude and had no problem choosing men and having erotic ties with them, and in telling it. By the time she meets Drieu, her great love with Julián Martínez has already cooled down, although it will continue to be the most significant in her life”. Lojo observes that VO and Drieu challenged and provoked each other. “However, there is a respect and a good will, especially on her part, of understanding of differences -he adds-. When he becomes a shunned figure, accused not without reason of being a collaborator, she tries to understand why he has done it and to bring out the best aspects of him, in addition to the powerful carnal bond ”. in the novel The man on horseback, from 1943, Drieu portrays VO and her sister Angélica. “She saw him as a work of art, as a failure and a waste, and as someone she had to rescue from her ashes,” Lojo concludes. VO always had that gesture: take pity on the men she has loved and who have loved her and to see, despite everything, the best in them ”.

As expected, in the epistolary there are scenes of jealousy in writing, reproaches and reconciliations, accompanied by reflections on culture and the art of loving. “You want love to circumscribe you to a being… But, precisely, what love does best is to circumscribe you, through a being, to the universe. To expand (in the double sense of the word) -says VO-. […] When a person is physically intolerable to you, it is not by chance. I mean that the soul of that person, if it could materialize, would be as intolerable to you as his body. And Drieu: “That opposition I find between work and love is funny. It seems to me that I could never love if I had not first written a dozen books. Hence this formidable inertia in which I have been for two or three years. Yet at times it seems to me that it would do me good to still love. You came too early or too late. And besides, we don’t look much alike: I’ve told you, your philosophical spirit is too dangerous for me. Through letters, the intricate love story of a couple of intellectuals from the last century is relived.

