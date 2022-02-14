The rocket that is going to hit the Moon is not from SpaceX, but from China

The Earth and the Moon photographed during the Chang’e 5-T1 mission Image : CNSA

At the end of January, the news broke that an old SpaceX rocket was on its way to crash into the Moon. It turns out the astronomers were wrong. Yes, a rocket is going to make an uncontrolled impact on the surface of the satellite on March 4, but it is not the second stage of a Falcon 9, but the booster of a Long March 3C rocket that was used in the Chinese mission Chang’e 5-Q1 in 2014.

the astronomer Bill Graywhich develops Project Pluto software for tracking near-Earth objects, recognized the error on its websiteclarifying that it was an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Jon Giorgini, who realized that the object in question could not be the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket used for NOAA’s DSCOVR mission in 2015.

Giorgini argued that the observatory DSCOVR had not come close to the Moon, so it would be strange if the rocket that launched it had. So Gray reviewed his data and identified a candidate that best matched the trajectory of the object in question, called WE0913A. It was not difficult, since few rockets they get high enough to approach the Moon this way.

WE0913A has been re-identified as the booster for the Chang’e 5-T1 mission. In October 2014, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) launched a probe to the Moon aboard a Long March 3C rocket as a test for an upcoming lunar sample collection mission. The timing of the launch and its trajectory coincide almost perfectly with the orbit of the object that will hit the Moon on March 4 around 12:25 UTC.

Before realizing his mistake, Gray had attributed the Falcon 9’s erratic trajectory to a fuel leak. . the astronomer Jonathan McDowellwhich helped him correctly identify the object, wrote on Twitter that this error emphasizes the lack of proper tracking for deep space objects, by way of appeal to space agencies.

This will be the first time a rocket has unintentionally cratered the Moon. In the 1950s, the upper stages of the Apollo missions collided with the Moon to induce small detectable earthquakes. And in 2009, NASA crashed the LCROSS spacecraft on the lunar surface to study the particles released by the impact. Hopefully, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and India’s Chandrayaan-2 will be able to capture images of the impact crater once the Long March 3C rocket finishes its journey.