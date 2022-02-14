The price of most TAG Heuer watches will go up this year, except the smart ones

TAG Heuer, the manufacturer of luxury watches worn by tennis star Naomi Osaka and actor Ryan Gosling, plans to raise the prices of most of its watches later this year.

The Swiss brand, part of luxury giant Lvmh SE, plans April hikes of around 5% to 6% for most watches except smartwatches, CEO Frederic Arnault said in an interview.

TAG Heuer joins Hublot, another Swiss watchmaker owned by Lvmh, in announcing plans to raise prices as raw material costs rise and luxury goods sales remain strong.

TAG Heuer, which experienced some “supply stress” securing brass for its mechanical watches, is experiencing higher-than-expected demand, Arnault said.

“Appetite remains strong for high-end items in part because other modes of consumption for the wealthy, such as travel and dining, have been disrupted by the pandemic,” added Frederic, 27, who is the fourth child of Bernard Arnault, the richest man in France.

The CEO stressed that expensive watches can also represent “investment value” and recalled that models like the ‘Monaco’ made famous by Steve McQueen can gain value over time. “The economy is doing very well and purchasing power remains high,” concluded the tycoon.

The average sale price of TAG Heuer is generally above 3,000 euros (about US$3,419), with production in the range of 600,000 to 800,000 watches a year, which is not expected to be expanded during this year.