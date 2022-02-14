The patience of the fans is running out with Marcelo Michel Leaño in this Clausura 2022

Patience is beginning to wear thin. The Chivas fans were upset after the exhibition against Tigres, so they are asking for the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leaño and try a new coach in this Clausura 2022.

Guadalajara continues to be a highly irregular team in Mexican soccer, so after losing 1-3 against the university students, fans They demonstrated in the stands demanding the departure of the Atletico strategist.

The atmosphere that was experienced in the Akron Stadium was hostile from the first half, when the attendees showed the board, coaching staff and players that they disagreed with the performance of the squad, so They booed at the end of the first half.

At the end of the match, the fans protested again with boos, whistles and chanting “Leaño out”. It is not the first time that the fans show their dissatisfaction with the coaches, since This is how it happened a few months ago when Víctor Manuel Vucetich was dismissed.

What does Michel Leaño think of the situation?

When questioned about the response of the fans, the Chivas coach limited himself to insisting that they will continue working to generate pride in the Guadalajara fans: “We are very saddened by the loss.we are going to continue working so that you feel proud”, he declared.