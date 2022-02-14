The new film with Nicolas Cage “Prisoners of the Ghostland” presents a preview

Nicolas Cage He has been talking about these months after definitively moving away from the Hollywood scene and preferring to work in independent films. For example, her work at Pig He has been highly praised, and he himself has recognized in front of the press that he now feels much more comfortable and creative than before. As well, the 57-year-old actor is also the lead in Prisoners of the Ghostlanda neo-noir film by the Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono.

The synopsis for this feature film on FilmAffinity reads: “In the treacherous frontier town of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is freed from jail by a wealthy warlord known as The Governor (Bill Moseley). ) to find Bernice (Sofia Boutella), his adoptive granddaughter, who has disappeared without a trace. To ensure that he keeps his word, the thief is forced to wear a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days.“.

Prisoners of the Ghostland. Photo: RLJE Films.

Following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, This installment has received a lot of praise from specialized critics.. The Polygon portal defined it as “a delicious love letter to the excesses of action movies” and highlighted how attractive it is visually. For its part, IndieWire defined this work as “beautiful nonsense.” Thus, everything seems to indicate that this is another success in Cage’s career outside the mainstream circuit.

The theatrical release of prisonerners of the ghostland is scheduled for next September 17.