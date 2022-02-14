The new DT for Cruz Azul before the departure of Reynoso and it is not Hugo Sánchez

The new DT they would look for in Cruz Azul after the possible departure of Juan Reynoso

Blue Cross he does not have a good time at the administrative level and this affects the sports part where the cement team fell in the last minutes against Necaxa. John Reynoso He would have told the new board that whatever happens at the end of the season he would leave.

Jaime Ordialesnew sporting director of Blue Crossit would already be launched to find the one who would be the new DT of the team, however, he will need the authorization of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative.

Although there was talk of Hugo Sanchez as a first option, I would also be in the crosshairs again Matias AlmeydaArgentine coach who has already passed through Liga MX when he directed Chivas and was in the sights of Blue Cross years ago.

How much would it cost Cruz Azul to hire Matías Almeyda?

The Argentine coach would have requested his departure from San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS, so the North American team would give him all the facilities so that he can leave the club. Blue Cross could cancel a minimum figure if you want to Matias Almeyda.

