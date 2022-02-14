The Navarrese Salvador Tranche, president of Medicine of…

The doctor and president of the Spanish Society of Family Medicine (SEMFYC), Salvador Tranche Iparraguirrehas died this Sunday at the age of 65, as announced by the Society in a statement.

navarro by birthexercised his profession What family doctor at the Cristo de Oviedo health center. On Sunday morning he began to feel bad and, although an ambulance went to his home, nothing could be done to save his life. He died of a heart attack.

“We regret to report the death of our president, Salvador Tranche“, has announced the Society, which admits to feeling “deep pain” and being “shocked”.

“With humility, we just want to do reach out to your family and friends a hug to accompany you in these moments of immense pain”, adds the SEMFYC.

Also the Minister of Health, Carolina Dariaslamented the death of the doctor in a publication on his Twitter account, collected by Europa Press: “Our condolences to his loved ones and the SEMFYC family.”