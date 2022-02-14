The “Naughty” Arce fight that led him to depression

The defeat against Nonito Donaire left Travieso Arce in depression (Photo: Marco Polo Guzmán Hernández/ Cuartoscuro.com)



In Mexican boxing, little is known about the consequences that great figures in the ring experience when they are defeated. As happened with Jorge the mischievous Maple, the former five-time super bantamweight champion. The former Sinaloan boxer was one of the greatest exponents in his weight, but when he experienced a defeat at the hands of Nonito Donairethe effects on the Naughty they were complicated.

In talk for the podcast One More RoundJorge Arce confessed that having been defeated by the Filipino left him with a great emotional affection, to the degree of retire from boxing and sink into a deep depressionfrom which he could only leave with help of a specialist.

Jorge Arce explained that shortly before agreeing to the fight, he knew that his performance was no longer the same as it had been years ago, but due to the economic proposal that was offered to him, he accepted the fight and prepared to enter the ring once more. Once the fight started, in the third round Naughty Arce lost by knockout and immediately announced his retirement from professional boxing.

“He was very fast for me, I didn’t see the blow, he knocked me out and I got depressed for a year with that fight because I lost, I was very bad and I got depressed for a year without doing anything”

Away from the ring, with his gloves hanging down and without any activity, the legendary Mexican fighter he let the sadness of not having performed as expected in his last fight take over. He even revealed that he had medical problems because gained weight and felt constant fatigue.

“I started to gain weight, I felt bad because I couldn’t catch my breath, I was totally depressed. I went to a psychologist and He told me ‘you bring a terrible depression, what do you like? what are you passionate about?’”, recalled the former boxer.

With the feeling of that memory, Jorge Arce paused and then continued with his story: “I told him ‘I like boxing’, he tells me ‘can’t you anymore?’, ‘I don’t know, I’ve already retired’. And the psychologist tells me ‘go train so you can get rid of the stress’”.

It was like that went back to the gymtook his gloves and he resumed his training. It took him a year to regain the same confidence with which he retired in 2012 from professional boxing. By November 2013 he was encouraged to agree more fights in his professional career until he finally left the box permanently in October 2014 after losing against Jhonny González.

But the fight he had against Nonito Donaire marked a before and after in the Personal life from Jorge Armando Arcebecause after that defeat and the emotional problems he had, he faced himself to deal with his emotions.

The December 15, 2012 the Naughty Maple stepped into the ring to face Nonito Donairewho at that time was the WBO super bantamweight champion (World Boxing Organization). The Mexican’s objective was to add one more belt to his record of victories, however, the results did not favor Arce.

The fight lasted less than expected because the native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa was quickly overwhelmed by the Filipino’s technique. Donaire began to dominate the match and cornered the Naughty Maple; slowly the Mexican’s defense was weakened and fell repeatedly. Despite this, Jorge recovered and resumed the contest.

But his effort did not give for more and at round three of the contest, Nonito Donaire impacted his left fist on Jorge Arce’s face, who did not see the blow and received the full impact of the blow. The Naughty Arce fell to the canvas and did not recover.

The medical assistance entered to review him and know his state of health, fortunately he recovered and that was when he announced to the press that this was his last fight as a professional boxer.

