The most intimate face of Van Gogh – Guatemala’s Latest News

Photo: Courtesy The Japanese Lover

passionate dramasimpossible loves, unexpected endings and romance, in this series of titles where you will immerse yourself reading.

That’s how you lose it Junot Diaz

A book about love, betrayal, loneliness, illusion, despair; all expressed in simple language. It also tells about the prayers and tears, which describe the feeling of loss.

Díaz is the winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for The Brief Wonderful Life of Oscar Wao.

Love in the time of cholera Gabriel García Márquez

One of the best-known novels of the Colombian writer. The protagonists live apart for decades, but over time they consider the possibility of starting a true relationship, as they approach old age.

pride and prejudice

Jane Austen

First published in 1813, anonymously. It tells how Elizabeth Bennett and Fitzwilliam Darcy confront the entrenched prejudices of the time when, unexpectedly,

love arises between the two.

the japanese lover

Isabel Allende

The love story between the young Alma Velasco and the Japanese gardener Ichimei takes the reader on a journey through various settings, ranging from the Poland of World War II to the San Francisco of today.

“This story was born from a comment that a friend made to me, walking the streets of New York: ‘my mother, who is 80 years old and lives in a nursing home, had a friendship with a Japanese gardener for four decades.’”

Isabel Allende Writer

bad girl pranks

Mario Vargas Llosa

The play presents a love story about 2 young people who meet in different parts of the world. The argument shows a stormy and unhealthy relationship, living in the background of political and social changes.

The writer tells the story of a couple that travels through different countries, while experiencing love and heartbreak.

The bridges of Madison

Robert James Waller

One of the best novels about mature love. The quiet life of Francesca, married with two children, is altered by the arrival of Robert Kincaid, a photographer who motivates her to rethink everything about herself.