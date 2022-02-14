The most expensive movie in Netflix history will arrive this year and already has a title and cast | Entertainment

The Netflix machinery does not rest. After the success of his latest films, he already has his most expensive film underway: 200 million dollars.

The giant Netflix has dominated the streaming market for its series, but little by little His movies They are reaching the same level of popularity and awards.

titles like Red alert have been among the most viewed for months, and movies like don’t look up or The Power of the Dog they have amassed 16 Oscar nominations.

But in this industry there is no rest, and when you finish shooting a film, the next day you have to shoot another. They’re already on it: The Gray Spy is going to become The most expensive movie in Netflix historywith a budget of $200 million. It far exceeds the 160 million dollars of Red Alert.

The film is based on the series of espionage novels called The Gray Man. The Gray Manwritten by Mark Greeneywhich is now in its tenth book.

It is not yet very clear what the film will be called in Spain. On the header of his Netflix page he is called The Gray Man, but on the front page of the web he is The Gray Spy. So it looks like it will stay that way.

The Gray Spy will be a spy moviewith the intention of becoming a saga, starring Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a CIA spy specialized in carrying out execution missions, and disappear.

Gentry uncovers a dark CIA secret, and becomes a fugitive hunted by his former teammates, led by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

Amazon’s most powerful streaming app player, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision, and twice as fast.

Together with these two actors they will also have prominent roles. Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton and Regé-Jean Page.

Other confirmed names are Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze.

The Gray Spy will be led by the russo brothersJoe and Anthony Russo, known mainly for being in charge of the sagas of Captain America and The Avengers.

The film was shot in 2021 in France and the Czech Republic, and Its premiere is expected this summer. He aspires to achieve the success of Red Alert, but without the humorous touch of this film.

In this other news we show you another 80 movies that Netflix will release in 2022.