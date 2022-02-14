The message that José de Jesús Corona sent to the Cruz Azul board

Corona sent him a message Ordiales after the defeat against Necaxa

February 13, 2022 11:11 a.m.

The Blue Cross Machine he lived a night of terror again after the Rayos del Necaxa traced the match at the last minute to experience his first defeat in this Clausura 2022, this caused the annoyance of several players because during the week there were several news that affected them .

More news from Cruz Azul:

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Liga MX Clausura 2022: summary, result and goals of the match

After several days with bad news, added to the defeat against Necaxa, Jose de Jesus Corona He came out to stand up for his classmates and the institution. The captain of La Maquina assured that managerial decisions must be respected and his obligation is to respond on the pitch. This after the dismissal of Álvaro Dávila and the return of Jaime Ordiales as sports director.

The goalkeeper pointed out that everything that Cruz Azul experienced, with the departure of Alvaro Davilashould strengthen the group. “The decisions that are made with long pants, in this case the directive, have to be respected and one simply dedicates oneself to doing one’s job, as best as possible, moving forward, seeking to be at the top,” he assured.

He also took the opportunity to send a message to Jaime Ordiales after several reports indicated that some players on the squad had problems with him due to past situations and he would not be happy with his arrival at the institution.

What was the message that Corona sent to Ordiales?

He assured in the conference after the meeting that they have to fix things in order to improve the situation. “You have to talk within the group, if there are any (problems with Ordiales), you have to talk directly and personally with those involved; We are mature people who must have communication and know what is best for the group, “he concluded.

More news from Cruz Azul:

The Cruz Azul player who boasts Messi’s shirt and is not Giménez