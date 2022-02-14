The merchandise of the “Detroit Rams” becomes a trend

Support from Lions fans for Matthew Stafford, as Los Angeles quarterback in Super Bowl LVI, led one brand to create a rather controversial design.

DETROIT — A fictional American football franchise is drawing a strong reaction from Detroit Lions fans ahead of Super Bowl LVI, where the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet.

“Detroit Rams” jerseys, featuring the Rams logo head superimposed over the Lions logo, are for sale at the Pro Sports Zone memorabilia store in Livonia, Mich., outside Detroit.

Not everyone has taken to the “Detroit Rams” merchandise with a sense of humor. Pro Sports Zone

Although many local fans continue to root for former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in his first season with the Rams, the graphic draws mixed reactions.

“He played in Detroit for 12 years. Unfortunately, the team didn’t go anywhere, but he’s such a great person on and off the field that you continue to root for him as a person to do well,” said owner John Yu, who started the store in 2008. “I still want to see it successful.”

The shirts were designed by TheDLine, which celebrates all things Detroit, as a fun way to continue supporting Stafford, who was traded to Los Angeles for Jared Goff before the season. Yu noticed the popularity of the graphic on social media, and bought the design.

“I know there’s a lot on the internet and a lot of mixed opinions about the shirt,” said Molly Gacioch, store manager. “We understand that it could be controversial, but every fan is a little different in how they choose to show support or fandom, but either way, people can choose what they want to do and how they support a player or a team.”

Lions season-ticket owner Mark “Pilgrim” Mullins described the Detroit Rams as “ridiculous.”

California resident Errin Mikals, who became a Lions fan during the Barry Sanders era, said it’s “flashy, but I wouldn’t buy it.”

However, red-boned Lions fan Robert Elbert has found the logo humorous, and has read many of the comments that have circulated since the image went viral. Personally, Elbert remains a loyal fan of Stafford, but said he would not be wearing the jersey.

“We’ve all grown up with Stafford. I put on a Stafford jersey first before I put on a Detroit Rams jersey, because I’m not going for the Rams,” Elbert said, laughing. “But going to the Super Bowl is if part of us going. But at the same time, it’s kind of obnoxious because I’m a Lions fan. I’ll never be a Rams fan. For us, he’s still our quarterback, but It’s like saying we gave up and we’ll never get to the Super Bowl and this is as close as we’ll ever get.”

Despite the Lions having the NFL’s longest drought between postseason wins, stretching three decades, Detroit fans remain loyal.

Will Craft, who hails from Detroit and is another lifelong Lions fan, has posted weekly in support of Stafford, while watching him reach new heights in his career this season, throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns. in 2021. Craft shared the Detroit Rams post on his social media account as soon as he noticed it, but said he’s smart enough to differentiate what the Detroit Rams image represents.

“I like it, but at the end of the day, we’re not with the Rams for the Rams’ sake; we’re with No. 9,” Craft said of Stafford. “I don’t understand how it’s so hard to separate. No, it doesn’t bother me. He plays for the Rams now, so technically, yes, we should root for the Rams because he’s the quarterback, but to me, he’ll always be No. 9 and will always be my quarterback in my TO voice [Terrell Owens]: That’s my quarterback.”