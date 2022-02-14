The memes of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show

What was missing from the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show? 6:15

(CNN Spanish) — The 56th edition of the Super Bowl presented a halftime show by the most iconic rap stars of the 90s and early 2000s, who of course did not go unnoticed by social networks.

This year’s Super Bowl featured rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and their ad was a delightful ’90s-style video.

Many netizens expressed their opinions of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show reminiscing about their youth, as well as the most recent halftime shows, and of course, 50 Cent’s surprise appearance.

