The memes of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show

What was missing from the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show? 6:15

<br />

(CNN Spanish) — The 56th edition of the Super Bowl presented a halftime show by the most iconic rap stars of the 90s and early 2000s, who of course did not go unnoticed by social networks.

This year’s Super Bowl featured rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and their ad was a delightful ’90s-style video.

Many netizens expressed their opinions of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show reminiscing about their youth, as well as the most recent halftime shows, and of course, 50 Cent’s surprise appearance.

In my opinion no one yet surpasses the #HalfTimeShow by Katy Perry #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/339I5hjtLi – SEBASTIAN (@cadres_28) February 14, 2022

This was me during #HalfTimeShow of #SBLVI Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog and 50 Cent, my men ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zlus6YMyBM — Angels *ੈ✩‧₊ (@Angie_cinnamon) February 14, 2022

I expected to see 50 CENT, but it came out 5 DOLLARS #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/s26SfeJEDu – Carla Quintana (@carlaquintanaa) February 14, 2022

Me seeing how Eminem doesn’t sing Rap god and Kendrick Lamar doesn’t sing Humble.#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/wTJGwhNGlz — THE DIEGO (@ELDIEGOPC) February 14, 2022

An Eminem song is not enough for me, I DEMAND MORE! #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/fPyxcybLjD — Alan (@Alaanhz) February 14, 2022

Those who say that the best halftime show was Katy Perry’s #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/SLhncwZDZN – Alejandro Silva (@AlejandroSilv3) February 14, 2022