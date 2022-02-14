The memes of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show
(CNN Spanish) — The 56th edition of the Super Bowl presented a halftime show by the most iconic rap stars of the 90s and early 2000s, who of course did not go unnoticed by social networks.
This year’s Super Bowl featured rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and their ad was a delightful ’90s-style video.
Many netizens expressed their opinions of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show reminiscing about their youth, as well as the most recent halftime shows, and of course, 50 Cent’s surprise appearance.
In my opinion no one yet surpasses the #HalfTimeShow by Katy Perry #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/339I5hjtLi
– SEBASTIAN (@cadres_28) February 14, 2022
This was me during #HalfTimeShow of #SBLVI
Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog and 50 Cent, my men ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zlus6YMyBM
— Angels *ੈ✩‧₊ (@Angie_cinnamon) February 14, 2022
I expected to see 50 CENT, but it came out 5 DOLLARS #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/s26SfeJEDu
– Carla Quintana (@carlaquintanaa) February 14, 2022
But the sharks remain unsurpassed #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl
Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/6Q1iY47ocz
– Guillermo Bernabe Manuel (@Manuel3Bern) February 14, 2022
Me when I heard Lose Yourself from #Eminem At #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/EHX4UD5JOx
– Chancha the chubby ❤ (@PerlishaF) February 14, 2022
Me immediately when I get home: #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iN4GSaHY78
— 𝕸𝖆𝖕𝖍𝖎𝖊 *ᴗ* (@hellomaphie) February 14, 2022
Me seeing how Eminem doesn’t sing Rap god and Kendrick Lamar doesn’t sing Humble.#HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/wTJGwhNGlz
— THE DIEGO (@ELDIEGOPC) February 14, 2022
50 cent came in like #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/GNbN7WRX74
— Rachel Angelé (@rachelPLZdotcom) February 14, 2022
My reaction to seeing the #HalfTimeShow of #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/c2ItVAA0s4
– Alexander 67 (@Alejandro6978) February 14, 2022
An Eminem song is not enough for me, I DEMAND MORE! #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/fPyxcybLjD
— Alan (@Alaanhz) February 14, 2022
The scene of #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl: pic.twitter.com/nb2id4oXR4
– Juan Miguel (@JUAN7MIGUEL) February 14, 2022
Those who criticize the #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/Fzib0QehoL
– Diana 😉 (@dcqh91) February 14, 2022
50 cent waiting to go out and sing #HalfTimeShow #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Ao28KsMNvO
— bolo hernandez (@bolohernandez) February 14, 2022
Those who say that the best halftime show was Katy Perry’s #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/SLhncwZDZN
– Alejandro Silva (@AlejandroSilv3) February 14, 2022
Me tomorrow coming to work listening to rap and hiphop why #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/U96nVVBNdN
— Dr Love (@DRLOVEMX) February 14, 2022