The Los Angeles Rams take ‘the Hollywood Super Bowl’ with a thriller comeback

Aaron Donald, the best defenseman in the American football league, cried at the end of the Super Bowl in which the Aaron Donald law was imposed. The Los Angeles Rams, playing as outsiders on their home field in Inglewood, took the Super Bowl in a frenetic, high-tension finale, in which they managed to come back at the last breath.

The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the final seconds and won their second title as a franchise, although the previous one, in 2000, they were based in San Luis, in the parenthesis that kept them away from California between 1995 and 2005.

The Rams, the rams, get the first title in their Californian home by turning the score around. They got 23-20 with less than a minute and a half to go, after the second touchdown in the connection between quarterback Matthew Sttaford and receiver Cooper Kupp, chosen the most valuable player (MVP) of the game. The Cincinnati Bengals had time to at least force a tie and overtime. But Donald, the Californian 99, blocked Joe Burrow, the Ohio passer, and the movie was over.

Cooper Kupp, number 10 of the Los Angeles Rams, celebrates with his daughter the victory in the Super Bowl and his election as the most valuable player in the final RONALD MARTINEZ / AFP

This was a duel between eternal losers. The drought of the Rams, defeated in the 2018 final, has already been explained. And the Bengals, who have never won the championship, had not reached a final since the 1988 season. Continue their journey through the desert.

As Jason Gray wrote in ‘The Wall Street Journal’ prior to the confrontation, the head was betting on the Angelenos, while the heart was on the Ohioans. They faced a team forged based on checkbook and another under construction from young values, like Burrow, the 25-year-old quarterback, the participant in this Super Bowl that had been talked about the most. This time he ran into an obstacle, the Rams defense led by Donald, who blocked and knocked him down seven times.

This was the Hollywood Super Bowl and it was a thriller. Numerous screen stars gathered at the SoFi Stadium, inaugurated in 2020 and an almost science-fiction place due to its modernity. There were ‘Bennifer’ (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck), Sean Penn, Charlize Theron or Matt Damon, among others. LeBron James, basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers and son of Ohio, was not missing.

At the beginning, the march planned by the bets was fulfilled. The rams prevailed over the tigers. In the first quarter they scored a touchdown, connecting Stafford with Odell Beckham jr., another of the galactic Californians. Those from Cincinnati only got three points for a shot between sticks. The second quarter continued with this dynamic. Each team scored a touchdown (on Kupp’s first they missed the extra shot) and the break was 13-10.

Rams players pose smiling with the Super Bowl title FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

But in that closing there was a low blow for the Rams. Beckham was injured in the knee. He wasn’t going back to the grass. This negative circumstance was reflected when he returned from the locker room. In twelve seconds the Bengals turned the score around. With a single pass, Burrow’s only great serve, Tamaurice Higgins got his second try, while the Angelenos only managed to score a shot between the sticks.

That 20-16 in the third quarter was perpetuated on the scoreboard during the last part of the game. But something had changed. Donald was seen haranguing his companions. From that moment on, the Bengals’ attack was stifled. The Rams pulled off the comeback on the penultimate play. The last one starred Donald and his law.

As Roger Goodell, commissioner of the league (NFL), said, the Rams have a fantasy stadium, which was packed with more than 70,000 spectators, and they have won the Super Bowl after a significant outlay on players. Staford was signed from the Detroit Lions before the start of this season and Beckham and Von Miller, the perfect complement to Donald, were signed mid-season.

Clash of others between the players after the final VALERIE MACON / AFP

There was debate about who would be the MVP. Kupp scored the touchdown that turned the scoreboard around, but Donald forced the final turnover that left the Bengals without options. The receiver prevailed, the man who ran at all times with the attack from Beckham’s injury. Stafford only had eyes for him. “We have spent many hours together,” remarked the quarterback to explain the fruitful dependence on him.

“I don’t feel like I deserve this,” Kupp said humbled as he received the Most Valuable Player award. “My teammates are the ones who have pushed me and I am grateful to them,” he added.

“I wanted the Super Bowl like crazy, I dreamed of this,” interjected an emotional Donald. Neither was Sean McVay, who at 36 years old is the youngest head coach to reach the top NFL title. “Because of the attack that has managed to find a way to turn the score around and because then Aaron (Donald) finished the job, because of all this it is somewhat poetic,” he stressed.