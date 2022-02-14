The iPhone 13 make a fool of the Samsung Galaxy S22

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has been shown to be around 35% faster than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is even slower than an iPhone 12.

One more year history repeats itself, the iPhone 13 have proven to be significantly faster than the Samsung Galaxy S22 in numerous performance tests. It is true that the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ outperform all other Android phones, as long as they use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but they remain far behind Apple’s A15 chip used by the iPhone 13 Pro.

In a Geekbench 5 test conducted by PC Magthe iPhone 13 Pro Max has been shown to be around 35% faster than the Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of CPU performance. Proving again that the A15 Bionic chip is unbeatable.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor achieved a multi-core score of 3,433, compared to 4,647 points for the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the A15 Bionic chip. In addition, the Samsung terminal remains at 1,232 in single-core tests and 448 in machine learning tests, obtaining the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,735 and 948 points in those same tests.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is even slower than the iPhone 12

But this is not all. Even The A14 Bionic processor of the iPhone 12 proves to be more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip of the Samsung Galaxy S22. The previous Apple chip gets scores of 4,059 and 1,583 in the same test.

Also, keep in mind that in Europe the Samsung Galaxy S22 does not come equipped with the latest Qualcomm processor and They use the Exynos 2200 chip.which gets some slightly lower results in multicore tests.

PC Mag also did the test Basemark Web that measures the performance of the web browser of each device. And the iPhone 13 Pro Max got twice the score of any Samsung model.

By last, PC Mag it also warns that the Galaxy S22 Ultra “got hot quickly, and as soon as it got hot, it returned much lower bass.” According to their tests the new device is Samsung lost 75% performance after 15 minutes of demanding use.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the best smartphone of 2022?

As far as processors are concerned, Apple plays in another league. It’s not that nobody can outperform their current processors, it’s that they also fail to beat those of previous generations. And a 2022 full of improvements awaits us with the arrival of the iPhone 14 and the M2 chips.

