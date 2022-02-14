“The hardest thing about being Batman is imitating his voice”

Despite the difficulties, the actor was optimistic about continuing to play the Dark Knight. | DC Movies

The most difficult task of Robert Pattinson when it came to playing the Dark Knight, it was to mimic the character’s deep, prominent voice. Soon to be released ”The Batman”the leading actor assures that, out of all the exploits and the deep personality that Batman presents, speaking with such a deep voice register during long scenes was one of the biggest difficulties he faced.

“It’s really hard to go into an artificially lower register and do it for a long time,” Pattinson explained. “I mean, there are a lot of scenes that are full of long dialogue like Batman, which is pretty unique among a lot of the other movies in the series, and you have to keep your voice really low and respect all the nuances of the emotions in the scene. I mean, it’s very difficult.”

Even the star of ”The Batman”, claimed that doing the superhero’s voice temporarily hardened the muscles in his throat, only for them to return to normal shortly after the recordings ended. ”I think I was doing vocal exercises without even knowing I was doing it, I felt like my larynx was all tense while doing the movie,” Pattinson said. “When he had to go back to recording, he couldn’t even do the voice again, it’s like he’s never played the character before.”

The actor was also surprised and grateful to his fans, as some have described his performance and his character’s voice as the best of all Batman live action to date. Even the actor said that he challenged himself to overcome and develop the character’s voice much better than those of his predecessors, referring to the work of the trilogy of ”The Dark Night” from Christian bale. “I think too iconic a job was done in those movies, just hearing the voice, you realize it’s something that gives the character presence, it’s impossible not to do it that way,” he declared.

This isn’t the first time Pattison has spoken out about the struggles he’s had playing Batman. In the past I talk about the loneliness he felt while recording ”The Batman”because most of the time the recordings were made at night, to maintain this dark essence that the Batman stories convey in Gotham city. Pattinson added that the intense secrecy surrounding the production further aggravated his sense of isolation, as did the physical limitations that come with wearing his tight-fitting Batman costume for long periods of time.

Despite these challenges, the actor was optimistic about continuing to use the Dark Knight’s cape and mask, and has even confirmed that he has spoken with Matt Reevesthe director and co-writer of ”The Batman”about expanding this new installment into a trilogy, saying he’s willing to return as Batman “as many times as people want to see it.”

Remember that the new tape of DC Comics, ”The Batman”will hit all theaters on March 4 this year.