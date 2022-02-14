The Golden Age will have a second season on HBO Max

the golden age hbo – 3 hbo max

The first season will have nine episodes. that invite you to immerse yourself in the New York of a prosperous era that brings to light the conflicts of social inequality. Its creator, Julian Fellows, is recognized for his portraits of the aristocracy in the 19th century: Both The Gilded Age and Downton Abbey take place in that time.

“The first season of ‘The Golden Age’ is the beginning of an epic story that introduces a fascinating world full of intriguing characters,” analyzed Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television. “The size of Julian’s vision is ambitious and We’re very excited to explore the depths of this fascinating era alongside HBO.”

Among its stars stands out Louisa Jacobson, daughter of Meryl Streep. She plays Marian Brook, who moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of his father to live with his aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon), belonging to high society. Along with Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer looking for a fresh start, Marian finds herself involuntarily involved in a social war, between old and new ways.