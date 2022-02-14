The farewell of Lucio’s father, the boy beaten to death

Argentina.- Christian, Lucio’s father, shared a letter to her 5-year-old son who was beaten to death in La Pampa, Argentina. He accused her mother and her partner of having “held him prisoner of childhood and his innocence.”

Lucio Dupuy’s father the five-year-old boy beaten to deathwrote a moving farewell message on social media.

“Forgive me son, I did not arrive on time,” says Christian in his message, which closes with “I love you.”

The Facebook post was accompanied by a photo of Lucio posing on a bicycle with the following message:

“Just a few hours before your funeral (scheduled for this Monday) in that place that always gave me so many chills, so that your little body may rest in peace, with tears in its eyes without strength and unable to have slept a wink looking at the corridor to see if I saw you … leaving my hand extended to see if you touched me, looking for explanations thinking if all this is true, torturing me with your image in that little drawer, and asking God for answers, my son, “wrote the father.

Read more: 19-year-old teacher sent explicit photos and videos to her high school students in the United States

Christian, the 27-year-old father who works at Frigorífico Pampa Natural, he expressed his pain and also the guilt that haunts him since he learned of the death of his son.

“You leave me with a broken soul looking for the ‘why’ of so many things and now I realize what you were suffering and me without knowing it and now it’s too late,” added the father.

The father lives in General Pico and his son lived in Santa Rosa, 10 kilometers away, to which was added that had a family conflict with the mother That prevented him from seeing him often.

“They held you prisoner of your childhood and innocence, now I understand when we made video calls and I asked you something and what you did was look to the sides to see if someone was listening to you, that’s why you took time to answer me when I asked you if you were happy. They were silent… you were afraid and I didn’t realize it,” the father posted.

“Forgive me, son, I didn’t arrive on time. Oh, son, how my soul hurts. My Russian, my gringo, I love you so much, I can no longer continue my life where I find the strength you send me, son. I love you. Forgive me for not being able to do any”. The father wrote in his sad farewell.

Christian Dupuy revealed that he did not feel heard by justice in the fight to see his son, since it began when the boy was one and a half years old.

The couple lived in Luján, the mother, 24-year-old Magui Espósito Valenti, was arrested and accused of homicide, for which she returned to Pico with Lucio.

Initially the boy was with his grandparents, Ramón Dupuy and Silvia Gómez, the mother who lives in Santa Rosa and with his new partner, Abigail Páez, visited him sporadically.

In the month of November 2018, they gave the child to an uncle Maximiliano Dupuy, Christian’s older brother and his wife Leticia.

And until April 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, the mother did not see him. “She first told us that she didn’t have anything to eat. And then she gave us guardianship. She spent a year and a half without seeing him,” Maximiliano Dupuy told Clarín.

When the pandemic began, Magui Espósito asked to obtain tenure and in August 2020 she got it. Since that date, the Dupuy family reported that the mother prevented them from seeing the child, where they only had ten meetings and video calls.

The last time the mother took Lucio to Pico for Father’s Day, although the mother made it a condition that his father not see him, but only be with the grandparents.

Read more: Joe Biden asks Americans to get vaccinated as omicron variant spreads around the world