The expensive jewel that LeBron James and Leonardo DiCaprio have in common

There are celebrities that usually occur expensive whims or that they have a weakness for a specific complement for which they are willing to pay whatever. And if there is something that excites many Famous are undoubtedly the clocks.

This week, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Lebron James have been seen at two different sporting events – the actor at a game of the NBA and the basketball star in the superbowl– wearing the same watch. An article that has been on everyone’s lips for weeks and that many celebrities they long to hold in their hands.

Leonardo DiCaprio and LeBron James with the exclusive ‘Tiffany-Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711’. Other sources

The ‘Tiffany-Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711’, a watch that has been sold for 6.5 million dollars

We talk about the exclusive ‘Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711‘, a sports watch that has become the star item of the famous It is a limited edition -there is only 170 copies– and that has caused its price to skyrocket.

According to the specialized media CNBC, this jewel whose price was above the €46,000 (about $51,000) was sold at auction for $6.5 million. In addition to LeBron James and DiCaprio, other celebrities who have already done with him are Ed Sheeran Y Rafael Nadal.

The ‘Tiffany-Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711’ watch. Other sources

