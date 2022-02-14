The end of his career? Mexican referee violated the FIFA Code of Ethics

The assistant Valeria Andrade promoted a bookmaker on her social networks

February 14, 2022 2:04 p.m.

The assistant referee of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Valeria Andrade, is in serious trouble after violating the Code of Ethics imposed by FIFA throughout the world, after promoting a bookmaker through their social networks .

Through the stories of her Instagram account, this judge, who has some 75,000 followers, made a direct invitation to participate in the bets made by the 1xBet house, even offering a code in her name to obtain an extra bonus for the new subscribers.

“Hello, friends. I want to recommend you a bookmaker 1xBet, the most reliable and with the highest coefficients and guaranteed payouts. A bonus of 130 dollars will be given to new players on their first deposit. Sign up and do not miss the opportunity to make you rich,” Valeria said in the video.

This woman has become one of the most active assistant referees since the birth of Liga MX Femenil, but she could see the end of her career for this violation, since the statute determines that she could pay a fine or even be disqualified for a period of three years.

Below are the statutes of the FIFA Code of Ethics:

“All officials, referees and footballers, as well as intermediaries and match organizers, are subject to the FIFA Code of Ethics as follows:

-They are prohibited from participating in bets, games of chance, lotteries or similar activities and transactions, directly or indirectly, that are related to soccer matches or any other activity related to football.

-They are prohibited from having any type of interest, directly or indirectly (through third parties or with their collaboration), in entities, companies, organizations, etc., that promote, negotiate, organize or direct bets, games of chance, lotteries or similar events or transactions related to football matches or competitions”.