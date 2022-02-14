The details of Kylian Mbappé’s agreement with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (23 years old) It will capture the attention of many of the most prominent media sources. All this, of course, for the round of 16 tie of the Champions League Come in Paris Saint-Germain Y Real Madrid. Moreover, it seems that its incorporation into the colossus is taken for granted Meringue in summer.

As published Le Parisian, “marriage is near, maybe even imminent”. A news that, as is evident, will be to the liking of a Madrid parish that was left with honey on its lips a few months ago in what refers to this soap opera. However, its outcome is one step away from becoming a reality.

question of patience

For its part, Bernabeu Digital comments that Florentino Pérez will convey his intentions directly to Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in the meeting between the two directives. A summit, agreed between PSG and Real Madrid, which will take place before the first leg clash in the Princes Park. For sure, the swords will be at the top.

Likewise, Giacomo Iacobellis, a journalist from TuttoMercatoWebreveals the details of the contract already agreed between the whites and Bondy’s. Mbappé will sign until mid-2027 (five seasons), while his emoluments will be between the €25M and the €30M per course. And there is talk of a signing bonus for €40M (He will arrive with the letter of freedom), some figures that will have to be verified when his transfer materializes.