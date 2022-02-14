The day Emma Watson (‘Harry Potter’) faced ‘Twilight’: “We don’t sell sex”

do you think you ever There has been a rivalry between the fans of ‘Harry Potter’ and those of ‘Twilight’? The truth is that both franchises were aimed at a young audience, but anyone who follows one of them fervently will tell you that the other has nothing to do with the one they are a fan of.

And this seems to happen to Emma Watson, its protagonist. Years ago she showed how proud she is of the Harry Potter Universe, of which she will forever be a part, and seemed annoyed when it was compared to ‘Twilight’.

Within the Harrypotian fandom there are those who have criticized the relationship between Hermione, her character, and Ron Weasley. When JK Rowling was asked why she decided to unite them and make them fall in love, she did not want to justify it based on history, and openly said that it was simply due to a very personal choice.

The kiss between Hermione and Ron, a before and after

In an interview with Empire that picks up now DigitalSpy Emma Watson confirmed how aware she was of the hype on the part of the fans with her character’s relationship with Ron. “This kiss between Hermione and Ron was highly anticipated, it’s been building up for eight movies. And ‘Harry Potter’ is not ‘Twilight’, you know, we’re not selling sex.”

But Watson was also always aware that this difference made fans more involved in the relationships presented in the various films.

“So every time there’s any hint of that, everyone gets terribly excited,” he added.

Although the characters might have enjoyed the romance, the actors themselves felt the exact opposite. This was told more openly in the reunion of harry potter which you can watch now on HBO Max. “The best thing about it was, before we did it, we looked at each other and said, ‘God, this is going to be horrible, isn’t it?’ But I hope it looks good.”

Surely you are interested in:

Emma Watson opens up about the scene she hated filming in ‘Harry Potter’: “I felt miserable”