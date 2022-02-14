The celebrities who were in the Super Bowl 2022

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl was held yesterday in Los Angeles, and it became the perfect excuse for many ‘celebrities’ to come out of their mansions and enjoy the game, which had a very entertaining halftime, thanks to Eminem, Lamar , Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg. But what caught our attention the most was the amount of celebrities that were around. From Kanye West with his sons North and Saint (after putting together the one he put together on Instagram), to Justin and Hailey Bieber with Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, Jay Z and his daughter Ivy Blue (video calling Beyoncé?), Ryan Reynolds. ..

And while it’s true that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck captured the vast majority of the looks while dancing and goofing around in the stands, there were other great moments that didn’t happen on the pitch, like Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso and Charlize Theron shacking up. a hug from three to greet each other or Tyga sitting behind ‘Ye’, such friends.

If this year you didn’t have the ‘hype’ as high as in 2020, when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the stars in a halftime ‘show’ that has already gone down in history (remember it here) or like in 2021, when The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus also gave something to talk about, we encourage you to ‘bug’ the best photos of the ‘celebs’ who attended the game.

By the way, in case you were wondering (or just to expand your general culture), the ‘match’ was won by the Los Angeles Rams, who played against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they were 20-23.

And now, to the point. Can you imagine having witnessed the game surrounded by all these ‘celebs’? Fantasy.

THE CELEBRITIES WHO ATTENDED THE 2022 SUPER BOWL GAME