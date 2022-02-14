The breakups that impacted us the most

Valentine’s Day and this 2022 did not have a good match, because the most beloved couples and followed by fans did not come together to celebrate the day of love.

The year began with great surprises and apparently love was not part of them, because the most admired couples and for whom there were people who still believed in love, could not resist for this February 14, here we mention what were the that most impacted the public.

1. Christian Nodal and Belinda.

A recent breakup that had already been planned for some time, because of jumping from controversy and controversy, the rumor about the end of their relationship became a reality, Nodal confirmed through Instagram that he had finished with Belinda, coincidentally after asking her for a loan of four million dollars.

@belindapop

2. Camila Cabello and Shaw Mendes

One of the couples most loved by fans broke the networks after announcing the end of their love relationship through Instagram, days after taking a family vacation in Oaxaca, so in love that they looked, they decided to go their own way and Stay like the good friends you are. Although Camila revealed that fatigue and overwork was a factor that influenced said breakup.

Photo: Special

3. Kim Kardashian and Kayne West

The world of luxury is not exempt from sad endings either, because after the divorce, Kim confessed that the reason everything was over was because she felt alone, remember that Kayne West lived in another state and she was ready to enjoy the little things.

Photo: @kimkardashian

4. Karol G and Anuel AA

After three years of relationship, the singers announced their breakup through social networks, although Anuel confessed that he would always love her, he recently announced his commitment to his new partner. Even the tattoo he got of her was erased when he swore that he would never do it, could it be that tattooing her partner brings bad luck?

Photo: @karlog

WGGB