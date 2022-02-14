The Biebers and Kendall Jenner went on a double date to the Super Bowl
As for Hailey, she wore a tank top with jeans and as a statement, a necklace full of diamonds. As for makeup, she opted for shadows in neutral tones and wore her hair in a messy bun with relaxed waves. On the other hand, she Kendall wore a graphic t-shirt that she combined with jeans, a belt and brown boots. Her hair was loose and she used natural makeup and highlighted cheekbones.
The four were captured by the paparazzi having a very good time while drinking from the Kendall’s tequila. Of course, they took it upon themselves to share the details of their double date on Instagram.