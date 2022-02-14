The Biebers and Kendall Jenner went on a double date to the Super Bowl

As for Hailey, she wore a tank top with jeans and as a statement, a necklace full of diamonds. As for makeup, she opted for shadows in neutral tones and wore her hair in a messy bun with relaxed waves. On the other hand, she Kendall wore a graphic t-shirt that she combined with jeans, a belt and brown boots. Her hair was loose and she used natural makeup and highlighted cheekbones.

Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles, California, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock (12803801cj) From left Devin Booker, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber chat during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles, California, United States – 13 Feb 2022

The four were captured by the paparazzi having a very good time while drinking from the Kendall’s tequila. Of course, they took it upon themselves to share the details of their double date on Instagram.

Super Bowl Levi, Los Angeles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock (12804015a) NBA player Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns (L) poses with Kendall Jenner during half time of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Super Bowl Lvi, Los Angeles

