The best commercials of the Super Bowl 2022: Reunion of ‘The Sopranos’, ‘A crazy man at home’ returns and much more

The epic trailers for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ have captured all our attention, but beyond the new previews of the most anticipated premieres of the year, the break from the Super Bowl is also known for its commercial spots starring big stars. Ads with which each brand throws the house out the window to occupy a precious (and very expensive) slot during the advertising break, the most watched television event of the year in the United States.

As usual, this year we have seen many announcements before the day in question, previously released on the Internet, while others debuted during the live broadcast. Here we collect the most outstanding, spots starring film and television stars that, in some cases, have nothing to envy to the big screen blockbusters.

This year’s announcements include as usual several nostalgic comebacks, such as the return of ‘Austin Powers’, Jim Carrey reprising his character from the 1996 film ‘A Madman at Home’ or the Emotional reunion of Tony Soprano’s children in a spot that recreates the iconic header of the HBO series with Jamie-Lynn Sigler taking the place of James Gandolfini. And we also have Zendaya in an ad directed by Edgar Wright (‘Last Night in Soho’), Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as gods of Olympus and Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’) showing that she would be great at playing a villain in the Bond saga. Not to mention the meeting of Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, where the current wife and the ex-wife of Ashton Kutcher laugh together at the actor.

‘Austin Powers’ for General Motors

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek for BMW

Reunion of ‘The Sopranos’ for Chevrolet

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen for Lay’s

‘A madman at home’ returns

Hannah Waddingham for Rakuten

Zendaya for Squarespace

Eugene Levy and the stars of Marvel for Nissan

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Amazon

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis for AT&T