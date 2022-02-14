The Batman: will present a batmobile different from what we have seen in the cinema so far | BruceWayne | Robert Pattinson | Matt Reeves | Cinema and series

throughout all the comics of Batman, as well as in his television and film adaptations, there are many external elements to the character that help him fight and make him unique, such as his weapons, his mansion, the batcave and, above all, the batmobile, because being a superhero without superpowers, the batman has had to manage to fully fulfill its task of safeguarding good people from crime.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker