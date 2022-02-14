The Batman: will present a batmobile different from what we have seen in the cinema so far | BruceWayne | Robert Pattinson | Matt Reeves | Cinema and series

throughout all the comics of Batman, as well as in his television and film adaptations, there are many external elements to the character that help him fight and make him unique, such as his weapons, his mansion, the batcave and, above all, the batmobile, because being a superhero without superpowers, the batman has had to manage to fully fulfill its task of safeguarding good people from crime.

cult object

the batmobilemore than a means of transportation, it is a weapon, and it is the key point where the transition between Wayne and Batman in one night. There are several versions and designs. It has even become one of the most important pieces for collectors, but in reality few know where that car came from and what is the relationship with its owner beyond being his property.

In both the Batman versions of Christian bale as in the Ben Affleck the Batmobile had a rougher or more militarized touch. But in The Batman trailers with Robert Pattinson It is noted that something lighter and more elegant was chosen, and it has also been seen that it will also have a motorcycle.

In addition to the batmobile, Robert Pattinson will use an impressive motorcycle in The Batman. Photo: Warner Bros.

Novel that narrates the origin of the batmobile

A book has been published entitled Batman: An Original Movie Novel which deals with events prior to the movie The Batman, where among other things – which we are yet to reveal – it is said that Bruce found the car under Wayne Tower and spent years repairing and improving it.

Back then, young Wayne doesn’t seem like he has much reason to become a vigilante, but being an adrenaline junkie and a thrill-seeker, he takes part in street racing and runs under the name “Paul”. Before becoming a hero, the Police come to arrest him for going at extreme speeds, but he gets away because he is rich.

Another interesting fact that the novel narrates -and that will help us understand Matt Reeves’ film- is that there is an underground network connecting Gotham with the old Wayne Manor , which is currently not inhabited. So surely in the movie The Batman we will discover more details of what the Wayne family did in the past.

What will The Batman be about?

Matt Reeves’ The Batman will feature Bruce Wyane beginning his second year as a Gotham vigilante. The Police will ask you for help to solve some mysterious murders of some very important people from the city’s high society. So he must investigate the underworld and prove that he is the best detective in the world. The Batman on March 4, 2022 worldwide.

Trailer for The Batman