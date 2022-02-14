The 5 best performances of Kate Winslet, the actress of the moment
Until a few weeks ago, when someone referred to Kate Winslet, the image that landed in the head of anyone who heard or read her name was that of her character in Titanic, that huge hit by James Cameron in which she shared a cast with a still Rising Leonardo DiCaprio. At most, perhaps, her role also appeared in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the praised film by Michel Gondry with a script by Charlie Kaufman. And let’s stop counting.
However, Kate Winslet returned this year to the headlines, social networks and topics of conversation for her leading role in the miniseries Mare of Easttown, an HBO production that follows the classic line of television police and owes its success to the enormous work of its actress. stellar, who brings nuances and a distinctive imprint to a script that as the story progresses reveals itself to be more conventional than its first episodes suggested.
In this framework, we take as an excuse the event that aroused the miniseries in question to review five works by Kate Winslet that place her on the podium of the different industrial cinema; five unavoidable performances beyond the making of the films, the paraphernalia and the mainstream. Are here.
Kate Winslet’s Top 5 Performances
ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF A SPOTLESS MIND (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Michel Gondry, 2004)
Anchored forever in the memory of those who have seen the film between their 20s and 30s, this film by Michel Gondry (probably the best of the French director) has a Kate Winslet enlightened by the gods and devilishly accurate. Her pairing in her fiction with Jim Carrey is another success and at the same time also part of the best of the actor’s filmography (to which we point Man on the Moon as his another immortal work of his).
Who didn’t fall in love with Clementine and relate her to Kate as if they were the same person? Who could avoid the feeling that her mind erasing her with her colored hairs pinned on her was waiting for us? Who has not fantasized about being part of that delirious love story and at the same time so fatal in its terrestrial inevitability?
HEAVENLY CREATURES (Heavenly Creatures, Peter Jackson, 1994)