The 5 best performances of Kate Winslet, the actress of the moment Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown Until a few weeks ago, when someone referred to Kate Winslet, the image that landed in the head of anyone who heard or read her name was that of her character in Titanic, that huge hit by James Cameron in which she shared a cast with a still Rising Leonardo DiCaprio. At most, perhaps, her role also appeared in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the praised film by Michel Gondry with a script by Charlie Kaufman. And let’s stop counting. However, Kate Winslet returned this year to the headlines, social networks and topics of conversation for her leading role in the miniseries Mare of Easttown, an HBO production that follows the classic line of television police and owes its success to the enormous work of its actress. stellar, who brings nuances and a distinctive imprint to a script that as the story progresses reveals itself to be more conventional than its first episodes suggested. In this framework, we take as an excuse the event that aroused the miniseries in question to review five works by Kate Winslet that place her on the podium of the different industrial cinema; five unavoidable performances beyond the making of the films, the paraphernalia and the mainstream. Are here. Kate Winslet’s Top 5 Performances ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF A SPOTLESS MIND (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Michel Gondry, 2004) Kate Winslet in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Anchored forever in the memory of those who have seen the film between their 20s and 30s, this film by Michel Gondry (probably the best of the French director) has a Kate Winslet enlightened by the gods and devilishly accurate. Her pairing in her fiction with Jim Carrey is another success and at the same time also part of the best of the actor’s filmography (to which we point Man on the Moon as his another immortal work of his). Who didn’t fall in love with Clementine and relate her to Kate as if they were the same person? Who could avoid the feeling that her mind erasing her with her colored hairs pinned on her was waiting for us? Who has not fantasized about being part of that delirious love story and at the same time so fatal in its terrestrial inevitability? HEAVENLY CREATURES (Heavenly Creatures, Peter Jackson, 1994) Kate Winslet in Heavenly Creatures Peter Jackson directed his most personal film before the blockbuster epic Lord of the Rings and after the ultragore escalation of Braindead and Bad Taste. Celestial Creatures is, in this way, a major film, a work of an artisan of the image, of a poet of the framing, the montage, and the delineation of characters. In that last item is where a very young Kate Winslet, 19 years old, prevailed as an actress who came with everything. And that’s how it was: two years later she was filming Titanic, the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema up to that moment and today only surpassed by Avatar (also by James Cameron) and Avengers: End Game. In her role as a young woman with a fatal course, the actress goes through different states, all urgent, all close to the limit of hallucination and fateful trip. The interpretive voracity of a huge actress who was still in training and on her way to the zenith. THE WHEEL OF FORTUNE (Wonder Wheel, Woody Allen, 2017) Kate Winslet in Wonder Wheel

It may be among Woody Allen’s least accomplished films, part of his dimly lit last decade. However, Winslet’s work is enormous in the body and mind of Ginny, a woman screwed to a gray life whom he despises along with a worker at the Coney Island amusement park, in the suburbs of New York.

There is frustration in Ginny but also sparks of hope and the feeling that, at some point, life can get better. That is where the potential of the character is located, to which the actress shines throughout situations that go beyond the script, the direction and some secondary character who also contributes moments of interest to a listless plot.

“Directing a film with good actors, a good script, good cameras and lighting does not have much merit,” Allen himself once said and, in this case, his phrase applies almost exclusively to the work of his leading actress, a success of casting of those that are appreciated in each projection.

MARE OF EASTTOWN (Brad Ingelsby, 2021)

Detective Mare Sheehan carries a backpack that is difficult to carry, heavy and unwieldy dark for the one who is also in charge of dispensing law in Easttown, the town in which the body of a murdered young woman has just appeared. The starting point, common (beyond specific nuances) to the vast majority of police series scripts, could have been the trigger for an acting performance that meets the standard. But Winslet took the role of him beyond the borders of a formula script and knew how to stand aside from the winks of the police soap opera.

The protagonist of the successful HBO series (which could have a sequel next year) placed fiction, by herself, above other representatives of the genre, to the point of having made comparisons with heavyweights like The Night Of or Fargo may not have sounded as crazy as they would have if Mare of Easttown had an average actress.

And yes, despite his script laziness, his conservatism and his tendency to soap opera, thanks to good Kate we wish, we hope, another season.