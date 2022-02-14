The 5 best movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air because Valentine’s Day has arrived, the day when couples can show their love and are allowed to give away without anyone bothering them, but there is always a question for February 14 and that lovers have a hard time deciding: What movies are the best to watch on the day of love?

The 5 best movies to enjoy with your partner, family or friends:

one. Through my window (2022): A new Netflix movie starring Clara Gelle, who plays Raquel, and Julio Peña, who plays Ares. A very Romeo and Juliet-style film, where the actress falls in love with her neighbor (Ares) and watches him through her window without daring to talk to him, but everything changes when the actor begins to fall in love with her, without her approval. of his family. A perfect love drama to enjoy Valentine’s Day.

two. Me before you (2016): An intense love drama between Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke) and William Traynor (Sam Claflin), where the latter suffers an accident that leaves him paraplegic, stripping him of his former life. Louisa, a simple but intense and creative woman, is hired to take care of the rich man who has been left in a wheelchair, from that point the love dilemma between the couple begins. Based on the novel “Me Before You” by Jo Jo Moyes.

3. A lying wife (2011): Because humor is always necessary, “A Fake Wife” is a film starring Adam Sandler (Dr. Daniel Maccabee) and Jennifer Aniston (Katherine Murphy) who work together in a plastic surgery clinic. The doctor, after being rejected a few minutes before getting married, decides to pass himself off as a man married for years in order to conquer women. This game makes him meet a woman who wants to meet her ex-wife and her supposed children, unexpectedly they take a trip to Hawaii, where Daniel and Katherine discover what they feel. A film that mixes humor and romance, ideal for Valentine’s Day.

Four. Vows of love (2012): Page (Rachel McAdams) is a young woman married to Leo (Channing Tatum), but who unexpectedly has a car accident that leaves her in a coma, and when she wakes up, she loses her memory and does not recognize her husband. From that moment on, Leo intends to reconquer the woman with whom he had recently married for love.

5. Much Like Love (2005): A romance that is born at first sight on a plane between Oliver and Emily, played by Ashton Kutcher and Amanda Peet, respectively, becomes more than just a friendship, and although they are different, they continue to see each other for years until they both realize realize that what they feel for each other is not just friendship. A perfect love drama for this February 14.