The 3 cold breasts that would leave the Tri as soon as Chicharito sets foot in the CAR

The return of Javier Hernández would cause the departure of three players from El Tri

February 14, 2022 11:20 a.m.

The return of Chicharito Hernandez to the Mexican team seems almost a fact, as revealed by the journalist Enrique Bermudez. Although his return would not go down so well within the group, especially because of what was said in the Tri.

Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera It is the leaders of the Mexican team who would oppose the return of the Mexican striker, but the rejection of the two sacred cows that Martino protects could give rise to a third, that of Rogelio Funes Mori.

The Argentine naturalized Mexican striker has not had a good level neither in the Mexican teameven worse in his Monterrey club, hence he would lose the support of the Tata Martino and whoever takes his place would be Chicharito Hernandez.

Do Ochoa and Moreno support Chicharito?

Unlike Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado, Guillermo Ochoa and Héctor Moreno have behaved in a more neutral way in Chicharito’s return. Ochoa in recent weeks has interacted with the forward in networks, while Moreno assured that it is Tata’s decision to return him.

