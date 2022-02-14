TAS: Kamila Valíeva will continue to compete in the individual category at the Olympic Games. of Beijing after the positive in his December test

The court highlighted the presence of serious flaws in the lawsuit filed by WADA, COI and ISU.

The Russian figure skater Kamila Valíeva, who tested positive in the test she underwent on December 25, 2021, which was recently revealed, will be able to participate in future competitions in the individual category within the framework of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, according to decided this Monday the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).

The court announced that it has dismissed the lawsuits filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA or WADA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU, for its acronym in English). The CAS highlighted the presence of serious flaws associated with the late notification of the results of Valíeva’s anti-doping control.

The CAS has not considered Valíeva’s case regarding her participation in the figure skating team category at the Olympic Games, which will be reviewed in another procedure.

For its part, the International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the IOC, and the ISU have already recognized the decision of the CAS to give the green light to the young skater to continue in competition.

In its ruling, the CAS noted that Valíeva is a “protected person” under the World Anti-Doping Code, because she is a minor and is subject to different rules than those of an adult athlete.

In addition, this ruling only refers to the participation of the skater in the JJ.OO. in Beijing, but not on the gold medal won last week with the Russian figure skating team.

After the arrival of the results of the analysis, on February 8, Valíeva was temporarily suspended automatically from participation in training and competitions. However, the skater appealed this decision on February 9.

At the moment, Valíeva has only competed in Beijing 2022 in the team event, where the Russian team won the gold medal on February 7. Whether she will lose the medal or not will be decided after the resolution of Valíeva’s case.

The delivery of the gold to the COR team was scheduled for February 9, but the ceremony was postponed indefinitely hours before the start. The spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Mark Adams, reported that the awarding of medals to the COR figure skating team was postponed for a “Legal problem“.

The 2021/2022 season is the first among adults for Valíeva, 15, who managed to succeed in all the competitions in which he participated. The team competition was the first Olympic test in Beijing 2022 for her. She performed two shows and won both (receiving 90.18 points and 178.92 points), guaranteeing victory for the Russian skaters. She also made history by becoming the first woman to perform a quadruple jump (‘quad’) in the Olympic Games and, as if that were not enough, she was the first to do it twice (a ‘quad salchow’ and a ‘quad toe loop’).

